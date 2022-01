News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NOVONIX Limited (OTCQX: NVNXF), today announces the commencement of the process to list its securities on the Nasdaq Stock Market (‘Nasdaq’). As announced to the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") on 10 May 2021, NOVONIX has been exploring a secondary listing of its securities on Nasdaq. In the first stage of the process, NOVONIX has filed a registration statement, Form 20-F, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The U.S. listing is expected to take place after the SEC and Nasdaq have completed their review process and upon effectiveness of the registration statement.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO