This article was started as a look at how difficult predicting this storm was going to be for meteorologists and forecasters. Especially the snow part. As we've learned more about how the forecast is shaping up we're adding information to this post so the latest information is available to you. You can scroll down to read the original post and click links to get the latest forecast for your town from Weatherology.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 8 DAYS AGO