Ford has been seeing serious interest in its F-150 Lightning and F-150 Lightning Pro trucks, the first all-electric takes on their F-Series line. That interest includes some 200,000 reservations, so there were some concerns that production would lag behind demand for the first few years of Lightning production and lead to the sort of absurd mark-ups and shady dealer antics that have afflicted Bronco buyers over the past year. Ford has responded by significantly increasing its production plans, now targeting an eventual capacity of 150,000 trucks per year from their Dearborn production plant.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO