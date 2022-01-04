ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Killed In SW OKC Shooting

By News 9
 3 days ago
One person was found shot in a yard early Tuesday in southwest Oklahoma City, police said.

Officers reported this near Southwest 64th Street and Villa Avenue, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound in a yard.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead there, police said.

Investigators think the victim was involved in a confrontation outside of the residence when he was fatally shot.

There is no suspect information at this time, authorities report.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.

This is a developing story.

