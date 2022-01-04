Republicans Seize Power Via ‘Slow-Motion Insurrection’

Recently an Associated Press article titled “Slow-Motion Insurrection: How GOP Seizes Election Power” was published in many newspapers across the country. It describes how lawsuits, pressure on state officials and a deadly insurrection by Trump supporters failed to overturn the last election, but warns “In the year since, Trump-aligned Republicans have worked to clear the path for next time.” States controlled by Republicans are installing measures which stack the deck in their favor in future elections. As Paul Waldman writes in the Washington Post, “The goal is not merely to give Republicans an advantage in close elections. Its goal is to make elections irrelevant, so that no matter what the voters want, Republicans always stay in power.”

