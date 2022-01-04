ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republicans Seize Power Via ‘Slow-Motion Insurrection’

Cover picture for the articleRepublican Rep. Mark Finchem speaks May 2, 2018, at the Capitol in Phoenix. In the...

Rolling Stone

Republicans Promised to Banish Jan. 6 Insurrectionists. A Year Later, They’ve Purged Jan. 6 Critics

A year ago, top Republicans were clear-eyed — and forceful — in their repudiations of president Trump, blaming him directly for the Jan 6 insurrection at the Capitol and blasting his false claims that he was robbed of a second term. How a year can change people. Republicans, with very rare exceptions, have lost the courage of their supposed convictions, and fallen back into a complicit orbit around the center of grievance and gravity that defines Donald Trump and, by extension, the modern GOP. “At the end of the day,” Michigan GOP Rep. Peter Meijer admitted morbidly on “Meet the Press” to...
Donald Trump
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Legacy of Jan. 6 insurrection: U.S. seen globally as a power in decline

The global impact of the Jan. 6 insurrection is still growing one year after the attack. Most Americans don't realize the shock felt by our foreign friends, and the glee of our adversaries, at watching mobs of MAGA vandals storm the Capitol of the world's greatest democracy. Even when European...
INFORUM

Letter: A 'slow-motion insurrection' is threatening democracy

Recently an Associated Press article titled “Slow-Motion Insurrection: How GOP Seizes Election Power” was published in many newspapers across the country. It describes how lawsuits, pressure on state officials and a deadly insurrection by Trump supporters failed to overturn the last election, but warns “In the year since, Trump-aligned Republicans have worked to clear the path for next time.” States controlled by Republicans are installing measures which stack the deck in their favor in future elections. As Paul Waldman writes in the Washington Post, “The goal is not merely to give Republicans an advantage in close elections. Its goal is to make elections irrelevant, so that no matter what the voters want, Republicans always stay in power.”
MSNBC

One House Republican finally expresses regret over Jan. 6 vote

Republican Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina has spent the year in an unusual position. There are over 500 members of Congress, but Rice is literally the only one to vote against certifying President Joe Biden's election victory and for Donald Trump's second impeachment. This week, the South Carolinian tried...
Daily Mail

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell says the 2022 midterms could be country's 'last election' if Republicans win and claims the GOP is choosing 'violence over voting'

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell said Monday night that the 2022 midterms could be the country's 'last election' if Republicans win and blasted the GOP for choosing 'violence over voting.'. 'I'm worried that if Republicans win in the midterm elections that voting as we know it in this country will be...
Business Insider

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene urges Republicans to leave Twitter and says the platform 'attacked our country as a whole' by banning her

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted Twitter for banning her personal account from its website. The company is "completely out of bounds," she said in a Newsmax interview on Tuesday evening. Greene also called on her Republican colleagues to leave the platform. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday sharply criticized Twitter...
