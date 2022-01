As many television shows go on a brief pause for the holidays, 9-1-1 ranks as one of the most popular series on FOX. While the hit FOX drama goes on a month-long hiatus, fans are left with several burning questions. The last episode left many questions unanswered. Is Eddie (Ryan Guzman) really leaving the 118 for the sake of his son’s mental health? What will that mean for his friendship with Buck? (Oliver Stark) What’s been going on with Albert? What will happen with Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Chimney’s (Kenneth Choi) relationship? Will Chimney forgive Buck after he kept the secret that he knew Maddie was leaving?

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO