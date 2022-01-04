ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, IN

Goshen man who claimed to be major drug dealer was in court

By Josh Williams
95.3 MNC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Goshen man who claimed he was a major drug dealer in the county was in court this week. 45-year-old Gregory Battle was arrested last month and charged...

www.953mnc.com

Comments / 7

Tosha Disher
2d ago

my question is who in their right mind would willingly say they are a major drug dealer etc etc.. this man couldn't even pay his bills, he didn't have money. a major drug dealer isn't broke asking/begging people for money. smh

Reply
4
Related
The Hill

Tennis star Novak Djokovic 'free to leave any time,' Australia says

Tennis star Novak Djokovic is free to leave Australia at any time, a government official said Friday. Djokovic is currently in a secure hotel awaiting a hearing over his cancelled visa. Australian Border officials previously determined that Djokovic did not meet COVID-19 vaccination requirements to enter the country. Novak Djokovic...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goshen, IN
County
Elkhart County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Goshen, IN
Crime & Safety
Elkhart County, IN
Crime & Safety
The Hill

Democrats hail Biden for calling out Trump

Democrats have been waiting for a year for President Biden to call out former President Trump for his claims about the 2020 presidential election and pinpoint the role Trump played in instigating his followers to “fight like hell” to contest the result. Standing in the Capitol on Thursday,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Dealer#Elkhart Truth
The Associated Press

Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin, California split $632M

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million, officials said. The Wisconsin Lottery said Thursday the winning ticket in its state was sold at a Citgo convenience store on Packerland Drive in the Green Bay suburb of Ashwaubenon. Jackson Pointe Citgo will receive $100,000 for selling the ticket. The winner has not yet come forward, according to Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy