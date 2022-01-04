Goshen man who claimed to be major drug dealer was in court
A Goshen man who claimed he was a major drug dealer in the county was in court this week. 45-year-old Gregory Battle was arrested last month and charged...www.953mnc.com
my question is who in their right mind would willingly say they are a major drug dealer etc etc.. this man couldn't even pay his bills, he didn't have money. a major drug dealer isn't broke asking/begging people for money. smh
