Cancer

Tumor immunity: a novel dimension for PROTACs to conquer cancer?

By Xuan-kun Chen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNowadays, tumor immunotherapies have achieved unprecedented therapeutic effects in the treatment of cancer [1]. Accumulating evidences indicate that tumor immunotherapies intrinsically depend on the specific triggering of T cells by neoantigens, and the quantity and quality of neoantigens are likely to be the core factors affecting the immunotherapeutic effect of cancers...

aithority.com

Following Complete Clearance Of Cancer Lesions In Advanced Liver Cancer Patient, Can-Fite Is Filing Patent Applications For The Treatment Of Various Advanced Solid Tumors

Namodenoson Headed into Pivotal Phase III Liver Cancer Study. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd, a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, announced the Company is filing new patent applications in several countries for the treatment of all advanced solid tumors based on new clinical data showing that a patient with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer, was cleared of all tumor lesions following treatment with Namodenoson, an A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR) ligand. These pending patent applications are the latest in Can-Fite’s growing IP portfolio covering its platform technology, as well as its drug candidate Namodenoson and its use in a variety of advanced cancers.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study demonstrates a novel approach to target enhancer-addicted cancers

While researchers have identified several genes that drive prostate cancer, a new study published in Nature reveals the puppet master controlling the strings. The strings: Cancer-causing genes, or oncogenes, such as androgen receptor, FOXA1, ERG and MYC. The puppet master: A chromatin remodeling complex called SWI/SNF, which controls the way...
CANCER
Medscape News

Novel Regimen Has Meaningful Benefit in Advanced Cervical Cancer

The complementary action of two novel agents has opened the door for patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer to achieve a real clinical benefit after progression on platinum-based therapy. Patients who received two investigational checkpoint inhibitors — anti-PD-1 agent balstilimab and anti-CTLA-4 drug zalifrelimab — as second-line therapy had...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Regorafenib Shows High Anti-Tumor Activity as Monotherapy in Advanced, Pre-Treated Thymic Cancer

As part of the larger Resound trial, regorafenib met its primary endpoint in thymic cancer but no patient subset received greater benefits from the drug. The kinase inhibitor regorafenib (Stivarga) showed high levels of anti-tumor activity in patients with advanced or recurrent thymic cancers, including advanced or recurrent B2-B3 thymoma and thymic carcinoma previously treated with platinum-containing chemotherapy. These results from the phase 2 Resound trial were published recently in Cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Correlation between the risk of ovarian cancer and BRCA recurrent pathogenic variants in Japan

We previously reported that L63X and Q934X are BRCA1 common founder variants in Japan. So far, there have been no reports of a correlation between such BRCA common variants and the risk of BRCA-related cancers. In this analysis, we investigated the correlation between the risk of ovarian cancer (OC) and BRCA recurrent pathogenic variants. We examined the database of the Japanese organization of hereditary breast and ovarian cancer. The database contained 3517 probands who underwent BRCA genetic testing. Among them, 11.1% (392/3517) had germline BRCA1 pathogenic variant, and 8.3% (293/3517) had BRCA2 pathogenic variant. We calculated the OC prevalence, breast cancer (BC) prevalence, and the ratio of OC to BC within second-degree relatives. The ratio of OC to BC in Q934X family members was significantly higher than that in the overall BRCA1 family members (0.80 vs.0.52: p"‰="‰0.038), and the ratio in STOP799 was 0.42, which was relatively lower than the overall BRCA1 value. Both Q934X and STOP799 are located in the ovarian cancer cluster region (OCCR), however there seems to be a difference in the risk of OC. R2318X family members had a significant higher ratio of OC to BC at 0.32 than the overall BRCA2 value of 0.13 (p"‰="‰0.012). R2318X is known to be located in the OCCR. This is the first report to investigate the correlation between BRCA recurrent variants and the risk of OC in Japan. The family members of probands with Q934X or R2318X have a higher risk of OC than that with other BRCA variants.
CANCER
Nature.com

Outcomes of patients with hematologic malignancies and COVID-19 from the Hematologic Cancer Registry of India

Several registry studies from high socio-demographic Index (SDI) countries have shown that COVID-19 illness in patients with hematological malignancies is associated with worse outcomes [1,2,3,4,5,6]. There are limited data regarding the outcomes of such patients from low SDI countries [7]. To understand the real-world outcome of COVID-19 patients with hematologic malignancies(HM) from India, the COVID-19 Hematologic Cancer Registry of India (CHCRI) started collecting data from patients of all ages with a current or history of HM and a laboratory-confirmed (positive RT-PCR or antigen test) COVID-19 infection from ten tertiary referral centers across India. These patients either attended the outdoor clinic or were admitted to these hospitals with COVID-19 illness. The current analysis describes the outcome of patients reported to the registry from March 21st, 2020, till March 20th, 2021. Data were submitted via individual case entry through an online CHCRI case record form maintained by Hematology Cancer Consortium(HCC). The cases from each site were not necessarily consecutive, and the denominator of cases at each site is not known. Data collection was retrospective from 21st March 2020 till 30th October 2020 and prospective from 1st November 2020 till 20th March 2021. The status of all patients was updated on May 1st, 2021. Double entries, nonhematologic diagnoses, and entries with incomplete outcome information were excluded from the analysis. The local Institutional Review Boards (IRB) approved the study at each center, and the study procedures complied with the Helsinki declaration. Any patient who received any form of therapy for the HM in the past 4 weeks was defined to be on active anticancer therapy. A delay in planned anticancer therapy by more than 2 weeks was considered as "interruption", while the use of lower dose chemotherapy was considered "de-escalation". COVID-19 severity was classified as mild: asymptomatic for COVID-19-related symptoms (asymptomatic positive) or SpO2"‰>"‰94% on room air; moderate: SpO2 ranging from 90 to 94% on room air; Severe: SpO2"‰<"‰90% on room air. The disease severity was analyzed using univariate and multivariable penalized logistic regression analysis. The Kaplan Meier method was used for time-to-event outcomes, and the Log-rank test was used to compare two survival curves. The variables significant at p-value < 0.05 were included in the multivariable Cox regression model.
CANCER
Nature.com

New insights into the relevance of mobile DNA to cancer resistance in blind mole rats: new lessons for cancer therapy

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. Although mammals differ substantially in their cancer incidence rates and in the importance of age as a cancer risk factor, there is a scaling of cancer incidence to the lifespan in most species. Animal evolution has selected strategies that maximize reproductive success, which include the development of efficient mechanisms to defer the initiation of cancer until postreproductive age [1]. Owing to this, cancers are very rare among wild animals (which do not typically live beyond their reproductive ages). However, longer-lived animals do not have proportionally more cancer, thus suggesting that these species have evolved additional tumor suppressor mechanisms.
CANCER
Nature.com

Fertility support for patients with gynaecological cancers - a vital but neglected issue

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Gynaecological cancer diagnosis and treatment can affect reproductive function. Fertility preservation is a complex issue for women with these cancers but one that needs to be addressed during cancer management as it can restore not only fertility but also a threatened or lost sense of femininity. In this Comment, we discuss the importance of fertility counselling to provide optimal cancer care.
CANCER
ucsf.edu

Sorting Cancers by ‘Immune Archetypes’ May Offer New Approach For Precision Immunotherapies

Using data from over 300 patient tumors, UC San Francisco researchers have described 12 classes of “immune archetypes” to classify cancer tumors. Their findings, published this week in CELL, reveal that cancers from different parts of the body are immunologically similar to one another. These classifications provide unique strategies for enhancing each patient’s choice of cancer immunotherapies.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
cell.com

Modeling tumor plasticity in organoid models of human cancer

Due to its inherent plasticity and heterogeneity, cancer is a difficult disease to model both in vitro and in vivo. However, recent advances in organoid technology hold great promise for future research into the mechanisms underlying tumor plasticity in human cancers. Le Magnen C. et al. Lineage plasticity in cancer...
CANCER
EurekAlert

PKU researchers depicts pan-cancer single-cell landscape of tumor-infiltrating T cells

A joint study by two groups of researchers at Peking University revealed for the first time the “pan-cancer single-cell landscape of tumor-infiltrating T cells”. The study analyzed tumor-infiltrating T cells from patients of 21 cancer types by means of scRNA-seq. Combining gene expression profiles and T cell receptor sequences, it investigated the heterogeneity and dynamics of tumor-infiltrating T cells and systematically compared T cells among cancer types. The study also provided a T cell composition-based immune-typing scheme which might inform targeted therapy. The research (DOI:10.1126/science.abe6474) was published December 17 on Science.
CANCER
Nature.com

ASTE1 frameshift mutation triggers the immune response in Epstein-Barr virus-associated gastric cancer

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 4 (2022) Cite this article. Epstein-Barr virus-associated gastric cancer (EBVaGC) is a subtype of GC that is characterized by the presence of EBV in cancer cells.1 EBVaGC is a relatively rare malignancy, accounting for only 10% of GC cases. Compared to other types of GC, EBVaGC presents a distinct tumor microenvironment with ample immune infiltration and increased expression of immune response genes. This unique microenvironment is assumed to have a better response to immunotherapy. However, the efficacy of immunotherapy in EBVaGC is inconsistent.2,3 In some studies, the PR rates were hardly to exceed 30%. Therefore, to improve efficacy and achieve precise treatment under the background of low response rate, it is urgent to identify the specific subgroup of EBVaGC which could benefit from immune therapy.
CANCER
KevinMD.com

Tumor-informed residual disease testing can help inform cancer treatment

Life can feel full of uncertainty when battling cancer, with few guarantees. “Is there still cancer in my body?” and “Will it come back?” are common questions that have long been difficult to answer confidently until recently. Advances in next-generation sequencing — and a growing understanding of how our bodies respond to illness and treatment — have brought us closer than ever to predicting our individual futures, at least when it comes to cancer.
CANCER
MedCity News

Startup Avenge Bio nabs $45M for novel cell therapy approach to ovarian cancer

Signaling proteins called cytokines can trigger a powerful anti-cancer response, but the challenge of cytokine therapy is keeping that effect from going beyond the tumor. Avenge Bio’s technology can elicit a potent but targeted cytokine response in a different way than other biotechs working in this increasingly competitive sector of drug research. Ovarian cancer is the biotech’s first target, and the startup has emerged from stealth with $45 million that will support plans to bring its lead drug candidate into human testing later this year.
NATICK, MA
Nature.com

CD73 induces GM-CSF/MDSC-mediated suppression of T cells to accelerate pancreatic cancer pathogenesis

Metabolic alterations regulate cancer aggressiveness and immune responses. Given the poor response of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) to conventional immunotherapies, we investigated the link between metabolic alterations and immunosuppression. Our metabolic enzyme screen indicated that elevated expression of CD73, an ecto-5'"“nucleotidase that generates adenosine, correlates with increased aggressiveness. Correspondingly, we observed increased interstitial adenosine levels in tumors from spontaneous PDAC mouse models. Diminishing CD73 by genetic manipulations ablated in vivo tumor growth, and decreased myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSC) in orthotopic mouse models of PDAC. A high-throughput cytokine profiling demonstrated decreased GM-CSF in mice implanted with CD73 knockdowns. Furthermore, we noted increased IFN-Î³ expression by intratumoral CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in pancreatic tumors with CD73 knockdowns. Depletion of CD4+ T cells, but not CD8+ T cells abrogated the beneficial effects of decreased CD73. We also observed that splenic MDSCs from Nt5e knockdown tumor-bearing mice were incompetent in suppressing T cell activation in the ex vivo assays. Replenishing GM-CSF restored tumor growth in Nt5e knockout tumors, which was reverted by MDSC depletion. Finally, anti-CD73 antibody treatment significantly improved gemcitabine efficacy in orthotopic models. Thus, targeting the adenosine axis presents a novel therapeutic opportunity for improving the anti-tumoral immune response against PDAC.
CANCER
Nature.com

A BCMA/CD16A bispecific innate cell engager for the treatment of multiple myeloma

Despite the recent progress, multiple myeloma (MM) is still essentially incurable and there is a need for additional effective treatments with good tolerability. RO7297089 is a novel bispecific BCMA/CD16A-directed innate cell engager (ICEÂ®) designed to induce BCMA+ MM cell lysis through high affinity binding of CD16A and retargeting of NK cell cytotoxicity and macrophage phagocytosis. Unlike conventional antibodies approved in MM, RO7297089 selectively targets CD16A with no binding of other FcÎ³ receptors, including CD16B on neutrophils, and irrespective of 158V/F polymorphism, and its activity is less affected by competing IgG suggesting activity in the presence of M-protein. Structural analysis revealed this is due to selective interaction with a single residue (Y140) uniquely present in CD16A opposite the Fc binding site. RO7297089Â induced tumor cell killing more potently than conventional antibodies (wild-type and Fc-enhanced) and induced lysis of BCMA+ cells at very low effector-to-target ratios. Preclinical toxicology data suggested a favorable safety profile as in vitro cytokine release was minimal and no RO7297089-related mortalities or adverse events were observed in cynomolgus monkeys. These data suggest good tolerability and the potential of RO7297089 to be a novel effective treatment of MM patients.
HEALTH
cell.com

Immune response and inflammation in cancer health disparities

Immunological differences in tumor biology, immune response, and systemic inflammation between population groups are contributing to a population-specific disease etiology in many major cancers. These differences may contribute to the cancer disparities experienced by people of African descent. Treatments targeting systemic inflammation and immune response, such as aspirin use for...
CANCER
Nature.com

Genetic counselling and testing for neurodegenerative disorders using a proposed standard of practice for ALS/MND: diagnostic testing comes first

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, commonly referred to as motor neurone disease (MND) in some countries) is a neurodegenerative disorder with an incidence of ~2.31 per 100,000 in Europe [1]. About 20% of cases are caused by a pathogenic variant in one of several causative genes [2], and family history cannot be relied upon to confirm the presence of all pathogenic variants [1, 3]. This finding, along with the emergence of genotype-driven antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies, is driving increased interest in diagnostic genetic testing for ALS/MND and associated frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Consequently, access to genetic counselling and testing is now considered a fundamental right of all people diagnosed with ALS/MND [4]. While the initial diagnostic testing may be facilitated by specialists involved in the diagnosis and care of people with neurodegenerative disorders, such as neurologists [5], ensuring adequate exploration of the implications for other members of the family is also important. Genetic counsellors (where available) are well placed to discuss and explore the familial implications of testing as part of the multi-disciplinary team [6, 7]. As genetics and genomics is increasingly implemented into routine clinical care [8], a standard of practice for genetic counselling and testing for ALS/MND/FTD offers a model that may also be relevant for genetic counselling and testing for other neurodegenerative disorders.
SCIENCE

