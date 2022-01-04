ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spain's Jobless Number Hits Lowest for a December Since 2007

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (Reuters) - The number of registered jobless in Spain fell by 76,782 people, or 2.41%, in December from November, leaving 3.1 million people out of...

