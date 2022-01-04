ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

By United Press International
 3 days ago
Today is Tuesday, Jan. 4, the fourth day of 2022 with 361 to follow.

The moon is waxing. Morning stars are Mars and Uranus. Evening stars are Jupiter, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus and Venus.

Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include mathematician/astronomer/physicist Isaac Newton in 1643; German folklore/fairy tale collector Jacob Grimm in 1785; French teacher of the blind Louis Braille in 1809; Charles Stratton, the dwarf known as Gen. Tom Thumb, an entertainer and protege of showman P.T. Barnum, in 1838; actor Barbara Rush in 1927 (age 95); Pro Football Hall of Fame coach/player Don Shula in 1930; former heavyweight boxing champion Floyd Patterson in 1935; actor Dyan Cannon in 1937 (age 85); author Maureen Reagan (daughter of former President Ronald Reagan), in 1941; American historian/writer Doris Kearns Goodwin in 1943 (age 79); fashion designer Tina Knowles (mother of singer Beyonce Knowles) in 1954 (age 68); comedian Andy Borowitz in 1958 (age 64); R.E.M. lead singer Michael Stipe in 1960 (age 62); actor Dave Foley in 1963 (age 59); singer Till Lindemann in 1963 (age 59); actor Julia Ormond in 1965 (age 57); actor Patrice Lovely in 1968 (age 54); actor Charles Melton in 1991 (age 31); actor Emma Mackey in 1996 (age 26); actor Coco Jones in 1998 (age 24); actor Jaeden Lieberher in 2003 (age 19); actor Dafne Keen in 2005 (age 17).

On this date in history:

In 1853, Solomon Northrop regains his freedom following his kidnapping and being sold into slavery. He would later write a memoir, 12 Years a Slave, which would be made into an award-nominated feature film.

In 1885, Dr. William Grant of Davenport, Iowa, performed the first successful appendectomy.

In 1893, U.S. President Benjamin Harrison granted amnesty to all people who had abstained from practicing polygamy since Nov. 1, 1890. It was part of a deal for Utah to achieve statehood.

In 1896, Utah was admitted to the United States as the 45th state.

In 1936, Billboard magazine published the first pop music chart.

In 1951, Chinese and North Korean forces captured the South Korean capital of Seoul.

In 1954, a young musician who worked in a machine shop paid $4 to record two songs for his mother. His name: Elvis Presley.

In 1965, the "Great Society" is proclaimed by President Lyndon B. Johnson during his State of the Union address. The Great Society was a set of domestic programs to eliminate poverty and racial injustice.

In 1975, Elizabeth Ann Seton was canonized as the first Roman Catholic saint born in America.

In 1987, Spanish guitar great Andres Segovia arrived in the United States for his final American tour. He died four months later in Madrid at the age of 94.

In 1990, a passenger train collided with a stationary train in Sangi, Pakistan, killing more than 200 people.

In 1995, the 104th U.S. Congress convened with Republicans in control in both houses for the first time since 1953. Rep. Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., began his term as speaker of the House.

In 1996, General Motors announced it would begin mass selling an electric vehicle, the EV1, for the first time.

In 2007, the 110th U.S. Congress convened, with Democrats in control of both the House of Representatives and Senate. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., became the first woman elected speaker of the House.

In 2010, thousands of people attended the opening of the Burj Khalifa (Burj Dubai Tower), the world's tallest building, in the United Arab Emirates. At 2,717 feet, it's more than twice as tall as New York City's Empire State Building.

In 2021, a COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University was administered for the first time, to an 82-year-old man in Britain.

A thought for the day: "America must be a light to the world, not just a missile." -- U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi

