After a day's work in an Iraq public sector job, Azhar offers legal support to women who are victims of domestic abuse, something she knows well given her experience with a brutal husband. After she was forced into marriage by family pressure, Azhar, 56, battled in court for almost a decade to divorce the man who would beat her up. "I believed I was going to die," she said, recalling one attack and showing pictures of purple bruises on her arms and legs. "That was the moment when I decided to break my chains."

