EXCLUSIVE: Under The Shadow and Wounds duo Babak Anvari and Lucan Toh of Two & Two Pictures have renewed their first look TV deal with AMC Studios. The filmmakers first struck a deal with The Walking Dead and Breaking Bad network in 2017. Two & Two, which is in post-production on Anvari’s third feature, the Netflix Original film I Came By, starring George Mackay, Kelly MacDonald and Hugh Bonneville, has also made two staff moves. Bryan Sonderman has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Development. The company has also hired Sid Elbadawi as Creative Executive, based in London. LA-based Sonderman joined the company in 2018,...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO