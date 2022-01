Submitted by Town of Friday Harbor. The recent cold snap has caused pipes to freeze in houses and buildings that have never had that issue before. Due to increased water usage, we know there are more leaks in the system. We ask everyone to check their houses, inside and out, to make sure they don’t have burst pipes that could significantly increase your water bill and cause extensive damage to your house.

FRIDAY HARBOR, WA ・ 10 DAYS AGO