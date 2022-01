A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and seriously hurt on Oak Street in Bangor Friday evening. Bangor Police Sergeant Wade Betters says it happened just before 5:30. Few details have been released, except that the pedestrian was hit on Oak Street, near the intersection with York Street. The person sustained very serious injuries and was rushed to a local hospital for emergency treatment. Police have not released the victim's name or any information about the identity of the driver.

