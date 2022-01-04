A colourful family home

Cozy British vibes from designer Caroline Holdaway. What a fabulous sitting room with the double height ceiling and massive window. (Photos: Simon Brown) This property is a former Victorian purpose built artist’s studio brimming with north and south facing light. The façade is filled by an over scaled two storey window the generosity of which we matched by the addition of a double height oak framed bay window at the back. This gave us the additional space we were looking for and the glorious play of light. The roof came off so we could remove dividing walls and put in a new staircase, two bathrooms and a delightful generous landing that had the ability to be used as a work space should that be required in the future. The galleried double height sitting room is a rare and coveted luxury in the heart of London two minutes walk from the tube, an urban paradise in the centre of leafy London.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 3 DAYS AGO