Detroit Lions' backup quarterback Tim Boyle now has three starts to his name after replacing Jared Goff for the past two games. Boyle’s game, to put it nicely, has been inconsistent. Against the Atlanta Falcons, he made a critical mistake, throwing a game-losing interception at the opponent’s 9-yard line. This past week against the Seattle Seahawks, Boyle was inaccurate in the first half and threw three interceptions in the second half. That isn’t to say there wasn’t anything good about Boyle’s performance—he completed over 70 percent of his passes in Atlanta and had a respectable 7.1 yards per attempt in Seattle—but it is clear he’s a work in progress.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO