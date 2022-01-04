ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

MORTON-JAMES PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Nebraska City News Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorton-James Public Library new materials Listed below are the December additions to the Morton-James Public Library’s collections. The library is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is located at 923 1st Corso. Call 402-873-5609 for...

www.ncnewspress.com

seehafernews.com

Lester Public Library Concludes Fall Reading Challenge

The Lester Public Library’s Fall Reading Challenge recently concluded and participants of all ages have been collecting their fun prizes—from Eric Carle themed book bags and autumn-scented soaps to a $25 Schroeder’s Department Store gift certificate and free books. We conduct our reading challenges via Beanstack, a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Times-Reporter

Dover Public Library hosting little library design contest

The Dover Public Library is hosting a Little Free Library design contest for students in grades 6-12 through Jan. 25. At least one winning design will be selected to be recreated on a Little Free Library donated by the Rabbi John Spitzer and friends. The winner will receive a gift card. Multiple designs can be submitted, but only one prize will be awarded per individual.
DOVER, OH
TBR News Media

Comsewogue Public Library to screen four holiday movies

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station will screen a series of holiday movies from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. Join them for Elf on Dec. 27, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation on Dec. 28, It’s a Wonderful Life on Dec. 29 and Miracle on 34th Street on Dec. 30. Open to all. Advance registration is required as seating is limited. To register, visit www.cplib.org or call 928-1212.
PORT JEFFERSON STATION, NY
Nashville Parent

Amazon Books Editors Announce 2021’s Best Books of the Year

Amazon Books Editors announced their selections for the Best Books of 2021, naming Amor Towles’ The Lincoln Highway as the Best Book of the Year; Towles’ New York Times bestseller A Gentleman in Moscow was also included in the Best Books selection in 2016. The annual list is hand-picked by a team of editors who read thousands of books each year. Featuring the top 100 books published this year, the editors’ selections also break out the top 20 books in numerous categories, including mysteries, memoirs, children’s books, and cookbooks. To explore the full list of the Best Books of 2021, visit amazon.com/bestbooks2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Rare Toni Morrison short story to be published as a book

To much of the world the late Toni Morrison was a novelist, celebrated for such classics as “Beloved,” “Song of Solomon” and “The Bluest Eye.”But the Nobel laureate did not confine herself to one kind of writing.Morrison also completed plays, poems, essays, and short stories, one of which is coming out as a book on Feb. 1. “Recitatif,” written by Morrison in the early 1980s and rarely seen over the following decades, follows the lives of two women from childhood to their contrasting fortunes as adults. Zadie Smith contributes an introduction and the story's audio edition is read by...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

Jon Stewart Clarifies: “I Do Not Think J.K. Rowling Is Anti-Semitic” – Update

UPDATED, 12:45 PM: Jon Stewart took to social media today to clarify his podcast comments about the goblins of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series. “I do not think J.K. Rowling is anti-Semitic,” Stewart said in a video he shared today on social media (watch it below). “I did not accuse her of being anti-Semitic. I do not think the ‘Harry Potter’ movies are anti-Semitic. I really love the Harry Potter movies, probably too much for a gentleman of my considerable age.” On a recent episode of The Problem with Jon Stewart, he had drawn parallels between the Harry Potter goblins and anti-Semitic...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Chernin Entertainment Acquires The Rights To Erik Larson’s Audiobook ‘No One Goes Alone’

EXCLUSIVE: Chernin Entertainment has won the rights to Erik Larson‘s audiobook original, No One Goes Alone, with plans to adapt as a feature film. No One Goes Alone follows pioneering psychologist William James, a prominent member of the Society for Psychical Research, as he leads a team of researchers to the remote Isle of Dorn in 1905 to investigate the cause of several mysterious disappearances, most notably a family of four who vanished without a trace after a weeklong holiday on the island. Was the cause rooted in the physical world, or were there forces more mysterious and sinister at work? The idyllic...
ENTERTAINMENT
Mining Journal

January events at Peter White Public Library

MARQUETTE — Peter White Public Library has announced its schedule for January:. Saturday, Jan. 1. All day. The Peter White Public Library is closed for New Year’s Day. Find ebooks, audiobooks, movies and more on Hoopla, Kanopy, or MeL Databases at www.pwpl.info. Director Chat. Tuesday, Jan. 4. 11...
MARQUETTE, MI
Mining Journal

New at Peter White Public Library: New nonfiction

“Center Center: A Funny, Sexy, Sad Almost Memoir of a Boy in Ballet” by James Whiteside: I was pleasantly surprised by James Whiteside’s approach to writing about his career as a dancer. There is so much more to this book then just ballet, which makes it more inclusive to folks who don’t know much about the world of professional dancing. Whiteside documents his tumultuous childhood, his wildly imaginative mother Nancy, growing up gay in east coast cities and how he found acceptance and danger of being out. A main focus of the book is about James’ identity as a gay man and his lived experiences. My favorite part is the essay about his free-spirited mother, Nancy, who encouraged her five children to live authentically, even though she herself struggled with her son’s sexuality. She was a complicated character in the essay- at times hard to love with her poor decision making and struggles with addiction. However, it is obvious how much love she had for all of her children and how hard she fought for all of them. After reading, I loved Nancy and mourned her passing. These essays make you feel like you are having a conversation with your best friend late into the night.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
antigotimes.com

Antigo Public Library Winter Reading Challenge

FROM DOMINIC FRANDRUP, ANTIGO PUBLIC LIBRARY DIRECTOR. From January 1 to January 31, the Antigo Public Library will participate in Beanstack’s Fifth Annual Winter Reading Challenge, “Read for a Better World,” sponsored by Lerner Publishing Group. We challenge our patrons to read at least 10 hours during the month and keep track of their reading on our Beanstack site at antigopl.beanstack.org or through the Beanstack mobile app.
ANTIGO, WI

