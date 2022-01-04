MORTON-JAMES PUBLIC LIBRARY

“Center Center: A Funny, Sexy, Sad Almost Memoir of a Boy in Ballet” by James Whiteside: I was pleasantly surprised by James Whiteside’s approach to writing about his career as a dancer. There is so much more to this book then just ballet, which makes it more inclusive to folks who don’t know much about the world of professional dancing. Whiteside documents his tumultuous childhood, his wildly imaginative mother Nancy, growing up gay in east coast cities and how he found acceptance and danger of being out. A main focus of the book is about James’ identity as a gay man and his lived experiences. My favorite part is the essay about his free-spirited mother, Nancy, who encouraged her five children to live authentically, even though she herself struggled with her son’s sexuality. She was a complicated character in the essay- at times hard to love with her poor decision making and struggles with addiction. However, it is obvious how much love she had for all of her children and how hard she fought for all of them. After reading, I loved Nancy and mourned her passing. These essays make you feel like you are having a conversation with your best friend late into the night.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 7 DAYS AGO