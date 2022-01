The Lady Vandals fell to Litchfield, 38-36, in a South Central Conference matchup on the road Thursday night. Vandalia trailed 14-12 after the first quarter and that deficit doubled as they trailed 23-18 at halftime. The Lady Vandals outscored Litchfield 13-12 in the third quarter and 5-3 in the fourth, but it was not enough to overtake the Purple Panthers. Vandalia is now 5-11 on the season. They will take the weekend off after their non-conference game with Pinckneyville set for Saturday was canceled and will play on Monday at South Central in a non-conference matchup.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO