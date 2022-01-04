ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 loss of $44 billion is 3rd largest catastrophe cost to insurers – Howden

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Insured losses of $44 billion from COVID-19 so far represent the third largest cost to insurers of any catastrophe, behind Hurricane Katrina and the 9/11 attacks, insurance broker Howden said on Tuesday. However, initial projections of $100 billion-plus for COVID-19 insured losses now look “improbable”,...

