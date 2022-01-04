ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandals return to action tonight at home versus Carterville

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vandals will return to action tonight as they will host the Carterville Lions. The Vandals come in...

goduke.com

Duke Returns to Action at Syracuse Sunday

#17 Duke Blue Devils (10-2, 1-1 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (8-6, 1-3 ACC) Tickets: www.cuse.com (1-888-DOMETIX) Radio: Blue Devil Sports Network (WDNC 620 AM, www.GoDuke.com, Varsity Network App) Radio Talent: Chris Edwards (PXP) TV/Video: ESPN+/ACC Network Extra; tape delay RSN-TV TV Talent: Dean Linke (PXP), Amy Audibert (Color) Setting the...
SYRACUSE, NY
i70sports.com

Lady Vandals Suffer Close Conference Loss

The Lady Vandals fell to Litchfield, 38-36, in a South Central Conference matchup on the road Thursday night. Vandalia trailed 14-12 after the first quarter and that deficit doubled as they trailed 23-18 at halftime. The Lady Vandals outscored Litchfield 13-12 in the third quarter and 5-3 in the fourth, but it was not enough to overtake the Purple Panthers. Vandalia is now 5-11 on the season. They will take the weekend off after their non-conference game with Pinckneyville set for Saturday was canceled and will play on Monday at South Central in a non-conference matchup.
BASKETBALL
92.7 The Block

Charlotte 49ers Basketball Game Against ODU Postponed

The Charlotte 49ers basketball game against the Old Dominion Monarchs has been postponed due to COVID protocols. The teams were set to play Saturday, Jan. 8. Charlotte officials say the decision was made in adherence to protocols within ODU men’s basketball program. Officials say the teams will work to potentially reschedule the game for a […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
TVLine

The Game Recap: Big Revelations — Plus, Grade the Finale

The Game is changing for several of the Paramount+ series’ main players. Thursday’s high-stakes finale saw Malik confront his mental health issue head-on, Brittany look inward and Tasha Mack face an enemy she might not be able to beat. BRITTANY’S DILEMMA | Brittany was well on her way to making Club End Zone a reality, even securing support from the Colonel. But using Tasha Mack’s name without her permission was not the best way to do it, and Tasha fired her for the betrayal. With her dreams shattered, Brittany began packing up her belongings with the intent of leaving Las Vegas, just...
TV SERIES
NJ.com

Pearson’s buzzer-beater caps Irvington comeback past Newark Tech - Boys basketball

Jaden Pearson made just a single shot on Saturday, but it was one he and his Irvington teammates won’t soon forget. Pearson, a sophomore, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer - his only points of the game - giving Irvington a 69-66 victory over Newark Tech in Newark. The buzzer beater was the finishing touches on a wild comeback for Irvington (3-2), which trailed by 17 points in the second quarter.
IRVINGTON, NJ
i70sports.com

BSE Girls Win Big on the Road at Mt. Olive

Brownstown-St. Elmo traveled to Mt. Olive for a Varsity only contest on Thursday night and came home with a 56-13 win. BSE came out fast and built a 17-2 lead by the end of the first and pushed that lead out to 35-5 at halftime. Mt. Olive would get a bit more offense going in the 3rd quarter, but the Lady Bombers would outscore Mt. Olive 21-10 to close out the 56-13 win. BSE is now 8-11 on the season and will be back at home for a pair of games next week taking on Wayne City on Monday and Altamont on Thursday.
HIGH SCHOOL
The Bulletin

UConn returns, holds off Creighton

It wasn’t pretty, but a win’s a win. In its first game in 21 days after an extended layoff due to COVID-19 issues, also its first Big East home game with fans since returning to the conference, the No. 11 UConn Huskies (7-3, 2-0 Big East) somewhat sloppily took down Creighton (10-4, 5-1)...
COLLEGE SPORTS
i70sports.com

Pro Wire Athlete of the Week

Our Pro Wire Athlete of the Week for the week of January 8th is Vandals Wrestler Owen Miller. Earlier this week, Owen captured the 100th win of his high school career. The Vandals Junior Wrestler has been one of the Vandals top guys this season, wrestling at 132 pounds and is currently 20-4 on the season.
WWE
i70sports.com

South Central gets 1 point win over Cisne

South Central pulled out the 1 point win over Cisne on Friday night. The game was tight throughout against the former conference rivals (back when South Central was still in the Midland Trail Conference). South Central led by 1 after the 1st quarter but trailed by 1 at halftime before going ahead by 2 heading into the 4th quarter and won it, 45 to 44. South Central is now 13-5 on the season. They will take on Lawrenceville today at 5 pm in the North Clay Shootout.
BASKETBALL
i70sports.com

SEB falls to Lawrenceville at North Clay Shootout

St. Elmo-Brownstown took on a surprise opponent on Saturday, as they faced Lawrenceville in the North Clay Shootout—falling 64 to 50. SEB trailed by 4 at halftime and never could catch up as they lost their 4th in a row to fall to 9-7 on the season. SEB is off until Friday when they will travel to Patoka/Odin.
BASKETBALL
i70sports.com

Mulberry Grove Tops Ramsey, 50-33

In a rematch of the 7th Place game of the St. Elmo Holiday Tournament, the Mulberry Grove Aces avenged their 39-point loss to Ramsey by beating the Rams 50-33 at home on Friday night. The Aces started fast, leading 15-4 at the end of the first quarter and 23-10 at halftime. Mulberry Grove would then outscore Ramsey 27-23 in the second half for the 50-33 win. Mulberry Grove will be back in action on Tuesday at Father McGivney while Ramsey will play Cisne at 3:30pm on Saturday in the North Clay Shootout.
BASKETBALL
i70sports.com

Vandals Beat Greenville to Move to 2-0 in SCC

For the first time since 2014, Vandalia has beaten Greenville on the basketball court with the Vandals getting a 53-49 win over the Comets on Friday night. After the Vandals took an early 5-2 lead, the Comets would hit 5 three-pointers in the first quarter and get out to a 23-11 lead after the first. The Vandals and Comets would play mostly even in the second quarter, and Vandalia would trail Greenville 31-18 at halftime. The Vandals came out strong in the second half, outscoring the Comets 18-9 in the 3rd quarter to draw within four of the Comets, 40-36 heading into the 4th quarter. A 4-2 run would have the Vandals down 42-40, when Vandalia senior Chase Laack would tie the game at 42-42 on two made free throws. The Vandals would take the lead for the first time since the opening quarter and behind a 7-of-9 performance from the free thro line down the stretch, would close out the 53-49 win. Vandalia is now 6-8 on the season and 2-0 on the South Central Conference. They will play tomorrow evening at Pinckneyville with JV starting at 4pm and Varsity to follow. Greenville is now 6-9 on the season and they will play Paxton-Buckley-Loda at 11am on Saturday in the Christie Clinic Shootout at St. Joe-Ogden.
GREENVILLE, IL
i70sports.com

Illini rally in 2nd half, defeat Maryland on Ayo Dosunmu night

The Illinois Fighting Illini rallied in the second half and came away with a 76 to 64 win over Maryland on Thursday at the State Farm Center on Ayo Dosunmu Night. Illini big man Kofi Cockburn was in foul trouble in the first half and played just 8 minutes as Illinois trailed by 4 at the break. But, Cockburn played all 20 minutes in the second half and ended the game with 23 points and 18 rebounds. Cockburn says they were thrilled to get the win on the night Dosunmu’s #11 went up to the rafters.
MARYLAND STATE
i70sports.com

Lady Comets fall to Marion at Breese Central Shootout

The Greenville Lady Comets kept it close throughout but never could get over the hump as they fall to Marion, 48 to 40, in the Breese Central Shootout on Saturday—Marion was the 3rd different opponent that the Lady Comets were scheduled to play in the event. The Lady Comets trailed by 4 after the first quarter, by 6 at halftime and never could quite catch up to the 3A Lady Wildcats. The Lady Comets are now 8-10 on the season. They will be at Okawville on Monday.
MARION, IL
UC Daily Campus

No. 11 Huskies conclude long layover at home versus Creighton

This Sunday, the UConn Huskies are set to go to war, as they look to bounce back against the Creighton University Bluejays at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut. Three weeks removed from their last game, the Huskies are coming off of an encouraging, but painful showing against the current No. 3 Louisville Cardinals that saw interim-star Caroline Ducharme go off for 24 points and eight rebounds. Ducharme was one of the only bright spots in the game, but ultimately did not get the help she needed to beat a top 10 opponent.
COLLEGE SPORTS
i70sports.com

CHBC gets win over Grayville at North Clay Shootout

CHBC was able to jump out to a good lead after the first quarter and didn’t look back in a 75 to 67 win over Grayville on Saturday at the North Clay Shootout. CHBC led 17 to 9 after the 1st quarter, led by 2 at halftime and then were able to open the lead back up in the second half. CHBC is now 8-9 on the season. They will host Martinsville on Tuesday.
GRAYVILLE, IL

