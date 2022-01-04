Vandals return to action tonight at home versus Carterville

For the first time since 2014, Vandalia has beaten Greenville on the basketball court with the Vandals getting a 53-49 win over the Comets on Friday night. After the Vandals took an early 5-2 lead, the Comets would hit 5 three-pointers in the first quarter and get out to a 23-11 lead after the first. The Vandals and Comets would play mostly even in the second quarter, and Vandalia would trail Greenville 31-18 at halftime. The Vandals came out strong in the second half, outscoring the Comets 18-9 in the 3rd quarter to draw within four of the Comets, 40-36 heading into the 4th quarter. A 4-2 run would have the Vandals down 42-40, when Vandalia senior Chase Laack would tie the game at 42-42 on two made free throws. The Vandals would take the lead for the first time since the opening quarter and behind a 7-of-9 performance from the free thro line down the stretch, would close out the 53-49 win. Vandalia is now 6-8 on the season and 2-0 on the South Central Conference. They will play tomorrow evening at Pinckneyville with JV starting at 4pm and Varsity to follow. Greenville is now 6-9 on the season and they will play Paxton-Buckley-Loda at 11am on Saturday in the Christie Clinic Shootout at St. Joe-Ogden.

GREENVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO