The Greenville Lady Comets kept it close throughout but never could get over the hump as they fall to Marion, 48 to 40, in the Breese Central Shootout on Saturday—Marion was the 3rd different opponent that the Lady Comets were scheduled to play in the event. The Lady Comets trailed by 4 after the first quarter, by 6 at halftime and never could quite catch up to the 3A Lady Wildcats. The Lady Comets are now 8-10 on the season. They will be at Okawville on Monday.

MARION, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO