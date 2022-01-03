Mazda Says That The MX-30's Measly 100-Mile Range Makes It A Perfect Second Car - gallery

British tuning company BBR has just launched two supercharger packages for the Mazda MX-5. The BBR Stage One upgrade package is offered for all 1.8-liter and 2.0-liter 2005-2015 MX-5 models and features a C30-94 Rotrex supercharger. Supporting modifications include a Rotrex oil reservoir and an oil cooler, Rotrex brackets, tensioner brackets, intake restrictor, cold air intake, front-mounted intercooler, silicone hoses, intercooler pipework, hoses, and a dump valve, all developed by BBR itself.
