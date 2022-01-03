ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mazda Says That The MX-30's Measly 100-Mile Range Makes It A Perfect Second Car - gallery

Cover picture for the articleBecause of this, Mazda is keen on convincing...

villagerpublishing.com

2021 Mazda MX-5 thrilling To Drive

The Mazda MX-5 RF Grand Touring convertible was the test car of the week. The sleek designed sports car is spectacular in appearance and performance. The MX-5 can reach 60 mph in 5.6 seconds and is available in either a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission. This vehicle featured the six-speed, a very efficient transmission. Great speed efficiency driving on the E-470 freeway in fifth and sixth gears and powerful acceleration. Manual transmission is awkward in city traffic with continual shifting in crowded traffic lanes. I would opt for the automatic transmission for city driving demands.
CARS
Motorious

2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S Convertible Is The Perfect German Sports Machine

This car could be the next addition to your sporty automotive collection as it provides you with tons of driving fun and a deep appreciation for German Automotive history. The Porsche 911 is world-renowned for its ability to provide the driver with tons of fun around corners and straights alike, focusing on the driving experience. These over-engineered pieces of German automotive history are the pinnacle of European performance. They utilize a formula formed over 59 years of dominating virtually every European and international racing series track. With that long history of growing and winning under its belt, the 911 has become one of the most excellent sports coupes ever to see the road and track. Another type of automobile whose primary focus is on driving fun is the convertible which allows you to feel the flowing wind through your hair at high speeds in style and class. This car is the perfect example of that concentrated effort on joyous driving.
CARS
automoblog.net

Mazda Warranty: How Does It Measure Up?

Mazda’s New Vehicle Limited Warranty matches other mainstream brands. Brand reliability is rated among the best and Mazda offers a solid CPO warranty. Mazda’s extended warranty only offers two plans for consumers. Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below. Mazda,...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Mazda's Smallest Car Isn't Actually A Mazda

If you're looking for a small city car, there are quite a few options out there. The Mazda CX-3 is one good option and the Mazda 3 is another but even those look gargantuan compared to the offerings of the automaker in other markets. In countries like Japan, where the populace is not obsessed with towing capacity, V8 engines, and sheer size, tiny kei cars are immensely popular. But why design and engineer something cheap from scratch when you can just copy someone else's homework? That's what Mazda has now done with the Carol, a cute little city car based on the Suxuki Alto.
CARS
insideevs.com

Mazda Says Potential MX-30 Buyers Already Own Longer-Range Cars

Mazda’s first EV in North America, the MX-30 crossover, went on sale exclusively in California in September and only managed to convince 120 people to buy it as of December 1, 2021. The reviews have mostly negative, with many journalists labeling it a compliance car due to its EPA...
CARS
Marietta Daily Journal

2022 Subaru WRX's improved handling and steering shine in sporty compact sedan

New steering and suspension give the new 2022 Subaru WRX compact performance sedan the best combination of handling and comfort yet as the legendary all-wheel-drive sportster begins its fifth generation. The horizontally opposed four-cylinder turbocharged boxer engine grows a full 20%, from 2.0L to 2.4L, but output is nearly unchanged.
CARS
Top Speed

2023 BMW iX M60 Breaks Cover As A 610-HP Electric SUV With 280-Mile Range

BMW unveiled the performance version of its iX crossover called the iX M60. It comes with a whole lot of upgrades over the standard iX models on the outside, inside, and under the skin. There are some factors that differentiate it from the standard iX models. These include M60 badges...
CARS
Autoblog

2022 Mazda CX-30 gains standard AWD and new Carbon Edition

Mazda has been slow to announce updates for its 2022 model year vehicles, but the faucet is opening a little further. What's new and pricing information has finally been announced for the 2022 Mazda CX-30, including small-but-significant changes and additions to the lineup. Chiefly, every CX-30 now comes standard with...
BUYING CARS
techeblog.com

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV Pickup Truck Boasts 400-Mile Range, Does 0-60 in Less Than 4.5-Seconds

Watch out Ford, the F-150 Lightning will have some serious competition from the all-electric 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV. The RST model (above) electric pickup truck boasts a GM-estimated 400-mile range on a full charge, 664 horsepower, along with 780 lb-ft of torque in available max power Wide Open Watts Mode, good for a 0-60 mph time of less than 4.5 seconds. For an enhanced driving experience, it features four-wheel steering, an Automatic Adaptive Air Suspension, and a Multi-Flex Midgate that expands the truck’s cargo capability while maintaining seating for a rear row passenger. Read more for two videos, including an in-depth look, and additional information.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2020 Mazda CX-30 Yearlong Review Verdict: Master of None

We started our 15 months with our long-term Mazda CX-30 Premium AWD wondering if the handsome new subcompact SUV could convince us Mazda is truly on the march upmarket to become a luxury automaker. Now 19,163 miles later and with our CX-30 departing the MotorTrend garage, we feel safe saying although Mazda has made serious strides in some areas, the overall CX-30 experience left us cold—a new feeling for us, considering how much we loved our old CX-5, CX-9, 3, and 6 long-term cars.
CARS
Carscoops

BBR’s Supercharger Package For The Mazda MX-5 Super Boosts Power Up To 300 HP

British tuning company BBR has just launched two supercharger packages for the Mazda MX-5. The BBR Stage One upgrade package is offered for all 1.8-liter and 2.0-liter 2005-2015 MX-5 models and features a C30-94 Rotrex supercharger. Supporting modifications include a Rotrex oil reservoir and an oil cooler, Rotrex brackets, tensioner brackets, intake restrictor, cold air intake, front-mounted intercooler, silicone hoses, intercooler pipework, hoses, and a dump valve, all developed by BBR itself.
CARS
SlashGear

2022 Mazda CX-30 hits dealerships next month with standard AWD

Mazda has officially confirmed the pricing and packaging details for the 2022 Mazda CX-30 SUV. While the CX-30 carries over mostly unchanged from 2021, there are some notable updates for the 2022 model. Among the differences for the new model year are a new Carbon Edition, new available paint colors, and standard all-wheel drive.
CARS
Pistonheads

BBR introduces Mazda MX-5 supercharger kits

For almost as long as there's been a Mazda MX-5, people have been devising methods for making them go quicker. Many examples have been turbocharged, or treated to expensive engine work; many have ditched the standard engines entirely, with V6 and even V8 conversions occurring over the past 30 years. But you don't hear very much about supercharged MX-5s; that might change now, however, with the introduction of a BBR supercharger kit for the third-generation NC car.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

What Makes the Honda Civic One of the Best Project Cars You Can Buy?

If you’re looking for a project car to modify to your heart’s content, there’s almost no better choice than a Honda Civic. Of course, the first thing that most likely comes to mind when reading that is a Civic with neon lights, a large wing, and a gaudy aero kit a la The Fast and the Furious, but that’s not the only thing you can do with Honda’s compact car. The Civic’s aftermarket support is a great reason to make it one a project car, but there are other reasons as well.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Mazda Tells MX-30 Owners To Buy Another Car

The honest truth is that the Mazda MX-30, the Japanese automaker's first fully electrified model, has a disappointing range. Currently only sold in California, the EPA has certified it with a 100-mile range on a single charge. The also all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5, to compare, can travel triple that distance. Mazda claims the average American drives only around 30 miles daily, thus making the MX-30 suitable only for short commutes.
CARS

