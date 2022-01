If Hermès is going to join the metaverse, it’ll do it so on its own terms. That’s why the French luxury design house wants Mason Rothschild to stop selling digital versions of its Birkin bag. It’s so serious about this, that the brand reportedly sent the artist a cease-and-desist letter and asked a major online marketplace to stop selling the non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Last month at Art Basel Miami, Rothschild, a Los Angeles-based digital creator, launched the MetaBirkin, a digital version of the iconic tote limited to just 100 unique NFTs. The metaverse accessory has the same silhouette as the 37-year-old Birkin...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 4 DAYS AGO