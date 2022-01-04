ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Developers Close on $600M Financial Package to Complete Renovations for 1,673 NYCHA Apartments in East New York, Brooklyn

By Sebastian Morris
New York YIMBY |
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA consortium of private developers recently closed on a $600 million loan to complete renovations and infrastructure upgrades across a 1,673-unit NYCHA public housing portfolio. Boulevard Together Developer LLC, a joint venture with The Hudson Companies, Property Resources Corporation, and Duvernay + Brooks, is undertaking the refurbishment of a total of...

newyorkyimby.com

