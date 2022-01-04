ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sasha Allen's story: Sasha's struggle with coming out as transgender

By Brooke Harrison
realitytitbit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSasha Allen has been the hot topic of conversation since his appearance on The Voice, but what is his story?. Girl Named Tom were crowned as the winner of The Voice season 21 last month, followed by Wendy Moten in second and Paris Winningham in third. Although they didn’t make it...

www.realitytitbit.com

Comments / 213

Im Italianmama
5d ago

I don't have a clue who this is because I don't watch The Voice. Why do they always say "assigned at birth" like the doctor chose a gender for them? Your DNA is your DNA, biologically you are born male or female or in the RARE instance you're born with both sex organs. One is usually predominant. This is a psychological issue, disconnection in the brain.

Reply(21)
97
Jeremy Taylor
5d ago

who cares if you want to be a guy. my question is why do you push the topic like its a matter of life or death. while watching the voice, they mentioned this so much.

Reply(4)
55
Barb Wooster
5d ago

Dear Sasha: Look Hun, I don’t know why you’re confused or sad that you’re a girl. But you are. You ARE a girl. NOT a boy. Signed, The World

Reply(4)
44
Related
talentrecap.com

Jim Allen Thinks ‘The Voice’ Shared Sasha’s Story “So Beautifully”

Weeks after facing elimination on The Voice, Jim and Sasha Allen appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Once the series ended, Sasha stayed active on social media and has shared original song snippets on Twitter. Today, Jim and Sasha sat down with DeGeneres to talk about their experience on the show.
MUSIC
Elle

Fans Freak Out Thinking That Pete Davidson's Mom Was at the Jenner Christmas Party

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Have Reportedly Called Off Their Engagement. This weekend is when Kris Jenner and her daughters traditionally throw their giant holiday party, but they reportedly scaled back their plans this year due to rising COVID-19 cases in the area. The Jenners and Kardashians still had some sort of smaller celebration, though posts about it on social media have been sparse. One of the biggest posters was Khloé Kardashian, who shared a series of images and videos of her holiday outfit on Instagram—including a clip that had fans insisting Pete Davidson's mom, Amy Davidson, was in attendance.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sasha Allen
Person
Wendy Moten
Person
Ellen Degeneres
enstarz.com

Stephen Curry In A ‘Non-Traditional Relationship’ With Wife Ayesha? Longtime Couple’s ‘Not-So-Perfect’ Marriage Explored

It has come to the attention of numerous netizens that there seemed to be something different with Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's relationship as a married couple. Rumor has it that it seems like Stephen Curry actually has a "not-so-perfect marriage." In a recent report, an Instagram blog for "exposing celebrities' secrets," Deumoix exposed the NBA star and his longtime wife having a "non-traditional relationship."
RELATIONSHIPS
Cosmopolitan

One 'Dancing with the Stars' Pro Got Feelings for His Partner When She Was Engaged to Someone Else

Attention everyone wondering if all the on-screen chemistry between Dancing with the Stars pros and their celebrity partners ever leads to real life feelings. Um, it does. Look no further than Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella, who were partnered during Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars and have been going strong ever since. Artem actually just opened up about the relationship—and how he fell for Nikki when she was with John Cena—during an episode of The Bella’s Podcast.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie stun with super short hair in celebratory post

Jenna Bush Hager celebrated her "sister-wife" Savannah Guthrie's 50th birthday on Monday with some incredible photos – including one of the duo rocking super short hair. The Today star marked her co-anchor's milestone day with a touching tribute on Instagram that left fans reaching for a box of tissues. She penned: "My sister-wife, devoted friend, litigator of all things literally, dog-sweater-wearing, enthusiastic partier until 9pm turns 5-0 today."
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Racism#Paris Winningham
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer's family photos have fans all noticing one thing

Lara Spencer has been having a beautiful and restful holiday season, and revealed that the entire family was reunited for the special occasion. She took to Instagram to share pictures of her together with her kids, consisting of 17-year-old Katharine and 19-year-old-Duff, and the family dog Riva. However, also featured...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Al Roker’s wife Deborah Roberts astounds fans with paycheck reveal

Al Roker’s wife Deborah Roberts left fans gobsmacked earlier in the year after she revealed a paycheck she received for appearing in the hit show Nashville. The ABC News star took to Instagram to share a photo of the payment for her work – and you won’t believe how much she earned!
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Danielle Brisebois, Little Stephanie From ‘All In The Family,’ Is Now 52 & All Grown Up

Danielle Brisebois may be best remembered for her role as Stephanie Mills on the hit Norman Lear sitcom All in the Family—the adorable nine-year-old daughter of Edith’s cousin, Floyd, who becomes a regular on the show for the ninth season However, now at 52 years old today, she’s done a lot more than just that sitcom and has even gone on to experiment with other forms of the fine arts.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Savannah Guthrie's Huge News Will Seriously Shock 'Today' Show Fans

The Today show anchor is starting a culinary journey, and it’ll definitely come as a surprise to fans of the morning show. If you’ve been watching the Today show for years, then you would know that NBC journalist Savannah Guthrie has been very open about her struggles in the kitchen. For years, Today producers have attempted to teach Savannah how to cook and have enlisted A-list chefs to help. But according to Savannah, food stylists and chefs did the bulk of the work on camera, and Savannah found herself unable to replicate the recipes at home. Now, Savannah is teaming up with chef Elizabeth Gourlay Heiskell and redefining her relationship with cooking with her new show Starting from Scratch.
RECIPES
Hello Magazine

Does David Muir have a partner? All we know

We know that David Muir has legions of adoring fans, but the question on all of their lips is, does he have someone special in his life?. The dashing World News Tonight host prefers to keep his life away from the cameras private, making it all the more intriguing to many.
WORLD
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier Was ‘Ailing For a While’ Before His Death—Here’s How He Died

Since he passed, fans have wondered how Sidney Poitier died and what caused his death. Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best actor in 1964, died on the evening of January 6, 2022, at 94 years old. Poitier was born on February 20, 1927, in Miami, Florida. He was the youngest of seven children. His parents, Evelyn Outten and Reginald James Poitier, were farmers in the Bahamas and owned a farm on Cat Island, which they would often travel from to Miami to sell tomatoes and other produce. Poitier was born unexpectedly in Miami two...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy