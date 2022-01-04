ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMM Celebrates Iris Dement and David Bowie

By Community Marketing
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 10:00 we reserve our first hour for Iris DeMent, born January 5, 1961, in rural Paragould, Arkansas. She was the youngest of 14 children. At the age of 3, her devoutly religious family moved to California, where she grew up singing gospel music. During her teenage years, Iris was exposed...

NME

David Bowie’s estate sells catalogue for reported $250million

David Bowie’s estate has sold the late singer’s publishing catalogue to Warner Chappell Music for a price reported to be upwards of $250million (£186million). That’s according to sources who confirmed the news to Variety today (January 3), revealing that a deal has been reached after months of negotiations.
Pitchfork

David Bowie’s Catalog Sold to Warner Chappell Music for $250 Million

Warner Chappell Music has acquired the global music publishing rights to David Bowie’s song catalog. WCM and the estate of David Bowie announced the news earlier today (January 3). According to a report by Variety, the catalog was purchased for “upwards of $250 million.” The deal has been in the works for several months, and comprises songs from Bowie’s 26 studio albums, his recent posthumous release Toy, both Tin Machine LPs, and one-off singles from soundtracks and other projects. Bowie’s catalog spans six decades, and includes hundreds of legendary recordings such as “Changes,” “Ziggy Stardust,” “Heroes,” “Space Oddity,” “Golden Years,” “Blackstar,” and many more. According to The New York Times, the collection includes over 400 songs.
Telegraph

Bruce Springsteen leads ageing rockers in race to cash in music rights

Bruce Springsteen fans treated to a special New York set last month were unaware of the career-defining moment taking place off stage. Just a day after he joined Steve Earle and The Dukes for a charity performance, The Boss unveiled a $500m (£369m) music rights sale that cemented his place in rock's hall of fame.
Punknews.org

David Bowie estate sells Bowie's publishing for around $250 million

Following the massive sales involving the publishing rights of Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Nicks, and others, the estate of David Bowie has now made a deal to sell the entirety of Bowie's publishing rights, which spans six decades. Today, it was announced that the estate sold Bowie's publishing for "upwards of $250 million" to Warner Chappell Music.
Rolling Stone

David Bowie’s Estate Sells ‘Entire Body of Work’ in Massive Publishing Deal

David Bowie’s estate has reached a deal to sell the music icon’s songwriting catalog to Warner Music Group’s Warner Chappell in one of the largest music publishing deals to date. According to a press release from Warner Chappell, “the agreement comprises songs from the 26 David Bowie studio albums released during his lifetime, as well as the posthumous studio album release, Toy. It also includes the two studio albums from Tin Machine alongside tracks released as singles from soundtracks and other projects.” The company did not divulge financial details, but sources told Variety that the deal, which includes Bowie’s “entire body of...
JamBase

SiriusXM Announces Limited-Run David Bowie Channel

SiriusXM will launch the limited-run David Bowie Channel starting tomorrow, January 4 and continuing through January 18 on Channel 104. The pop-up station, which comes in honor of the late music icon’s 75th birthday on January 8, can also be heard all month long on the SXM app. The...
societyofrock.com

David Bowie’s Full Catalog Sold For $250m

David Bowie’s estate has sold the publishing rights to his entire catalog spanning six decades to Warner Chappell Music. The deal was estimated to be worth at least $250 million and was done after months-long negotiations as Variety reports. The deal also means that virtually all of Bowie’s music...
Telegraph

David Bowie's back catalogue bought by Warner Brothers for $250m

David Bowie’s music back catalogue has been bought by Warner Brothers for $250 million in what is believed to be a record deal for a British artist. Warner Chappell Music (WCM), the publishing arm of Warner Music Group, has acquired the publishing rights to songs from 26 studio albums released during Bowie’s lifetime, as well as the posthumously released album Toy and his two albums with the band Tin Machine.
myq105.com

David Bowie Publishing Catalog Sold in 9-Figure Deal

The David Bowie estate has brokered a massive nine-figure deal with Warner Chappell Music to sell the singer’s publishing catalog. Per Variety, the deal includes the songs featured on Bowie’s 26 studio albums, posthumous releases, his two studio albums with Tin Machine and other stand-alone singles. Sources told the outlet the deal has a price tag of upwards of $250 million.
Macomb Daily

‘A Bowie Celebration’ goes virtual for second year

After five years of taking “A Bowie Celebration” on the road, Mike Garson — the late David Bowie’s longtime pianist — pivoted to a virtual presentation last year. The pandemic is forcing him to do the same this year, but Garson is a little wiser for that time.
Boston Herald

Mega collection celebrates David Bowie at his wonderfully weirdest

“A Small Plot of Land” dumps everything David Bowie experimented with in the ’90s — electronica, trip-hop, ambient music, art rock, experimental jazz, contemporary classical — down a spiral staircase to let it crash together into a chaotic pile. A six-and-a-half minute track from 1995 album “Outside,” the song represents an era of Bowie one critic described derisively as “arty and overreaching.” While it’s true the music is arty and overreaching, that’s a good thing.
wfav951.com

David Bowie Remembered On His 75th Birthday

Saturday (January 8th) mark what would've been the late, great David Bowie's 75th birthday. Today (January 7th) Bowie's long-unissued 2001 album, Toy is released. The oft-bootlegged album — now renamed Toy:Box — is available in three-CD or six-by-ten-inch vinyl versions. Included in Toy:Box is a second CD/set of...
rock107.com

David Bowie Weekend

Saturday, January 8th marks the 75th anniversary of David Bowie's Birthday, and to mark the occasion we will celebrate with a Bowie Weekend!. You can enter to win the “Best of Bowie” CD courtesy of Parlophone Records!. To Enter Text the word “BOWIE” to 59457, message and data...
times-georgian.com

‘He showed me it was okay to be different’: What celebrities really think about David Bowie

In 1993 David Bowie had a chat with MTV’S Mark Goodman, where he called the network out about the lack of Black artists featured on their programming. The interview went viral in January 2021, while actor and rapper Ice-T did not hesitate to praise Bowie’s words. He wrote on Twitter: “A lotta people may NOT know that David Bowie put MTV on blast back in the day for NOT playin’ Black artists. He side stepped the double talk. Bowie was a REAL ONE.”
Times Union

Movie Quiz: David Bowie, Film Oddity

The late, great David Bowie would have turned 75 this Saturday had he not succumbed to liver cancer six years ago this coming Monday. And while the iconic singer and musician spent decades earning his reputation as, to quote Rolling Stone magazine, “the greatest rock star ever,” his professional acting career as a child predates his musical success.
Variety

The Inside Story of David Bowie’s Long-Lost ‘Toy’ Album

Around the turn of the millennium, David Bowie made one of the more unexpected moves in a career filled with them: He began revisiting some of the very earliest songs from his professional career, most of which he’d released in his teens or early 20s and that most fans would only be dimly aware of, if at all. In fact, a rocked-up version of his fourth single, “Can’t Help Thinking About Me,” originally released in 1966, became a highlight of his live sets from 1999 and 2000. He later took his tour-tight band into the studio and bashed down more than...
