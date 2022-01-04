WMM Celebrates Iris Dement and David Bowie

Warner Chappell Music has acquired the global music publishing rights to David Bowie’s song catalog. WCM and the estate of David Bowie announced the news earlier today (January 3). According to a report by Variety, the catalog was purchased for “upwards of $250 million.” The deal has been in the works for several months, and comprises songs from Bowie’s 26 studio albums, his recent posthumous release Toy, both Tin Machine LPs, and one-off singles from soundtracks and other projects. Bowie’s catalog spans six decades, and includes hundreds of legendary recordings such as “Changes,” “Ziggy Stardust,” “Heroes,” “Space Oddity,” “Golden Years,” “Blackstar,” and many more. According to The New York Times, the collection includes over 400 songs.
Comments / 0