Expanding Node Network Capabilities and Making Decentralized Storage More Affordable and Accessible. Akash Network, the distributed peer-to-peer marketplace for cloud compute announced ColdStack, a portal to access decentralized storage such as Filecoin, Crust, Sia, Arweave, and Storj has deployed on Akash to expand its node network capabilities, making decentralized storage more accessible and affordable. Now, any individual can use Amazon Web Services (AWS) S3 API methods to upload a file to the file node which allows users to move and manage data with no or minimal coding. This makes it easier for Web 2 developers to migrate data from centralized to decentralized infrastructure as we blaze ahead into a world of Web 3.0.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO