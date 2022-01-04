State Redistricting Commission Slashes CNY's Congressional Representatives

Michigan’s independent redistricting commission voted through a complete set of political maps Tuesday — not with a bang, but a collective sigh of relief. Avoiding drawn-out debates and a doomsday scenario where commissioners would have resorted to a ranked-choice voting system if none of the maps garnered the required bipartisan support, the 13-member panel approved state House, state Senate and Congressional maps without much fanfare Tuesday, wrapping up a months-long mapping process pockmarked by data delays, procedural kerfluffles and an onslaught of public critiques.
