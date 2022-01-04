State Redistricting Commission Slashes CNY's Congressional Representatives

The state Independent Redistricting Commission has not produced a unified plan for drawing new maps for the U.S. House, state Senate and Assembly. Members appointed by Democrats came up with one set of proposed lines while their Republican-appointed counterparts have offered their own. That was not the type of bipartisan work that the commission was supposed to do according to a 2014 state constitutional amendment aimed at ending partisan gerrymandering.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO