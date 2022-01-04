ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Redistricting Commission Slashes CNY's Congressional Representatives

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlbany, N.Y. - Republicans John Katko or Claudia Tenney will be without a seat in the next Congress. The commission was supposed to remove state lawmakers from...

waer.org

CNY’s Congressional Representatives have Different Reflections on the January 6th Capitol Riots

The anniversary of the January 6th attack on the Capitol in Washington DC did not go unaddressed by Central New York’s federal elected officials. Congress Member Claudia Tenney (R-NY-22) recalls the attacks as “unacceptable scenes of violence and destruction at the US Capitol.” She adds it was an abuse of the peaceful right to assembly, and that using violence for a political cause is wrong.
PROTESTS
MetroTimes

Black leaders sue Michigan's redistricting commission over new maps

A dozen Black lawmakers and leaders from metro Detroit sued Michigan’s redistricting commission Wednesday, arguing that recently approved state legislative and congressional maps are racially discriminatory and violate the Voting Rights Act. The group is asking the Michigan Supreme Court to order the commission to draw new boundaries that...
Business Insider

3 Republican Washington state representatives used taxpayer money to attend MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's phony 2020 election cyber symposium

Three GOP state representatives from Washington used taxpayer money to attend Mike Lindell's cyber symposium. The MyPillow CEO's three-day conference built on election lies was held in South Dakota in August. The three representatives used almost $5k in state money to make the trip, according to the Seattle Times. Three...
allongeorgia.com

Secretary of State Raffensperger’s Response to Partisan Redistricting Lawsuits

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger pushed back against recently filed lawsuits against Georgia’s new district maps:. “Georgia’s maps are fair and adhere to traditional principles of redistricting,” Raffensperger said. “These lawsuits are nothing but politically motivated actions from politically motivated groups seeking to further their partisan preferences.”
cityandstateny.com

4 key takeaways from the Independent Redistricting Commission’s latest maps

The state Independent Redistricting Commission has not produced a unified plan for drawing new maps for the U.S. House, state Senate and Assembly. Members appointed by Democrats came up with one set of proposed lines while their Republican-appointed counterparts have offered their own. That was not the type of bipartisan work that the commission was supposed to do according to a 2014 state constitutional amendment aimed at ending partisan gerrymandering.
The State-Journal

Redistricting, state budget top legislature's agenda

Kentucky lawmakers will return to the state Capitol on Tuesday for the 2022 regular session of the General Assembly with legislative redistricting and a two-year state budget at the top of their agenda. Redistricting is likely to be the first major project legislators will undertake. It is done every 10...
North Country Public Radio

New York's independent redistricting commission ends in disagreement

A commission designed to independently draw new statewide congressional and legislative districts based on the 2020 census data succumbed to politics Monday when members divided along party lines and presented two opposing plans to the state Legislature. After months of public meetings and over two dozen public hearings, the commission...
The Grand Rapids Press

With legislative and Congressional maps complete, Michigan’s redistricting process enters new phase

Michigan’s independent redistricting commission voted through a complete set of political maps Tuesday — not with a bang, but a collective sigh of relief. Avoiding drawn-out debates and a doomsday scenario where commissioners would have resorted to a ranked-choice voting system if none of the maps garnered the required bipartisan support, the 13-member panel approved state House, state Senate and Congressional maps without much fanfare Tuesday, wrapping up a months-long mapping process pockmarked by data delays, procedural kerfluffles and an onslaught of public critiques.
wcbe.org

Constitutionality Of Ohio's Congressional Maps Now In The Hands Of State Supreme Court

The Ohio Supreme Court heard a second round of arguments about gerrymandering in less than a month. They’re being asked to decide if the state’s new Congressional district map is unconstitutional, by some of the same groups that have also sued over the new maps for Ohio’s state House and Senate districts. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler has this recap.
abc12.com

Whitmer limits redistricting commission's use of closed meetings

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation to prohibit Michigan’s new redistricting commission from citing exceptions under the Open Meetings Act to hold closed sessions. Her signature last week came days after the state Supreme Court ruled against the panel in a test of a constitutional...
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s redistricting map arguments reach the state supreme court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday on the challenge against the state’s newest Congressional map, with opponents arguing Republican lawmakers ignored reform Ohioans voted for in 2018. “This case is about how the General Assembly has thumbed its nose at these reforms,” said Ben Stafford, an attorney with Elias […]
CBS News

Why many House Democrats are retiring or moving on before the next election

Just this week, three House Democrats announced they won't seek reelection in 2022: New Jersey's Albio Sires, Florida's Stephanie Murphy and California's Lucille Roybal-Allard. That makes 23 House Democrats who have announced they're retiring or running for another office next year, as the party braces for the possible loss of its already slim majority in the House in next year's midterm elections.
