Best bargain shopping experience of the year

CEO and founder of CiVALUE, a SaaS solution helping retailers accelerate growth through media and data monetization opportunities. The store of the future will be “phygital,” or hybrid, a seamless blend of the physical and digital that leverages the best aspects of each to provide a fulfilling, comprehensive shopping experience that is hyper-personalized, responsive in real time and still human. Millennials and GenZers are digital natives. They expect the convenience of online shopping, including recommended personal items, products displayed and ordered according to their preferences and dedicated space for personal shopping lists, even when visiting physical stores. What could have been a generational argument was radically changed during the pandemic as customers of all ages and digital readiness were forced to transition to online shopping.
