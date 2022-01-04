ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newborn baby found in the toilet trash bin of Air Mauritius plane

worldairlinenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Airport staff in Mauritius have found a newborn baby boy abandoned in the...

worldairlinenews.com

Related
eturbonews.com

COVID-positive airline passenger quarantines in plane toilet

Airline passenger, who brought several COVID-19 rapid testing kits with her on the flight, went to the plane’s lavatory and used one of them, only to find out that she was COVID-19-positive. Marisa Fotieo, a teacher from Chicago, IL, was on her way to Europe for a vacation when...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Airline accused of letting emotional support dog die on flight

A passenger has accused Southwest Airlines of “letting” her dog die.Identified as Courtney, the traveller was flying to Pennsylvania on 21 December with her three-year-old French bulldog Charlie when he started struggling to breathe.The X-ray technician, who has been travelling around the US to see patients with Charlie as her emotional support animal, told TMZ she tried to let him out of his carrier but was told not to by a flight attendant.The member of cabin crew allegedly refused, telling Courtney that they would have to turn the plane around if she didn’t comply.Courtney has alleged that Southwest staff...
PETS
The Independent

Man upgraded to first class on flight due to being ‘too big for plane’

An exceptionally tall man was forced to change planes after being deemed “too big” to fit the aircraft he was booked onto - although he did get an upgrade on his second flight.Beau Brown, who is 7ft 1in, had booked a seat in an exit row on a domestic flight from North Carolina to Georgia to ensure extra leg room.However, on boarding he still found it impossible to fit on the small domestic flight.The airline, which has not been named, was forced to book Mr Brown onto a different flight later that day - but bumped him up to first...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Mauritius#Newborn Baby#Trash Bin
wmar2news

Newborn baby found abandoned in cardboard box in Alaska

Alaska State Troopers found a newborn baby in a cardboard box on Dec. 31, according to the Alaska Department of Public Safety. The child was discovered at an intersection, and "seemed to have been abandoned at the location recently." The agency said a note was left with the child that...
ALASKA STATE
TMZ.com

Organizer of Canadian Party Flight Says Passengers Are Still Stranded

The organizer of the Canadian party flight says passengers are still stranded in Mexico, and he understands why millions -- including PM Justin Trudeau -- are pissed off. James Awad, the founder of 111 Private Club -- who put the trip together -- says everyone was tested for COVID prior to getting on the flight, and the only travelers on that plane were from his group ... he chartered an entire Sunwing Airline plane solely for the event.
WORLD
The Independent

Airline worker falls asleep in cargo hold before take-off and is only discovered when plane arrives in UAE

A baggage loader from the Mumbai airport fell asleep in the cargo hold of an Indigo Airlines Abu Dhabi-bound flight and was discovered only after the aircraft landed on Sunday.The incident took place on Airbus A320 aircraft that operated as flight 6E 1835 and took off after 2.30am IST on Sunday, safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.The worker, after loading bags into the aircraft, allegedly fell asleep behind the baggage section. “Post loading of baggage in aircraft, one of the loader engaged on the aircraft relaxed in baggage compartment 1 and fell asleep behind the baggage. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

Propeller smashes through plane cabin window after bird strikes aircraft midflight

A bird struck a plane’s propeller on Monday, causing it to disintegrate and smash through one of the cabin windows.The Airlink Jetstream JS-41 was running a charter flight from Johannesburg to Venetia Mine, South Africa, on 3 January when the incident happened shortly before landing, the airline reported.According to an Airlink statement, none of the passengers or crew were injured and pilots were able to land safely, but the aircraft sustained substantial damage.Dramatic passenger photos show an almost entirely shattered cabin window, a frayed segment of the right hand propeller, damage to the inside of the fuselage and debris strewn...
ACCIDENTS
fox35orlando.com

Florida man kicked off United Airlines flight for wearing women’s underwear as COVID-19 mask

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Florida man says he was kicked off a United Airlines flight Wednesday for wearing women’s underwear as a COVID-19 face mask. Adam Jenne, of Cape Coral, told FOX Business he wanted to make a point about what he regarded as the silliness of people having to wear masks on planes. He said he has been wearing women's underwear to highlight the absurdity of masks since last summer.
FLORIDA STATE

