Newborn baby found in the toilet trash bin of Air Mauritius plane

A passenger has accused Southwest Airlines of “letting” her dog die.Identified as Courtney, the traveller was flying to Pennsylvania on 21 December with her three-year-old French bulldog Charlie when he started struggling to breathe.The X-ray technician, who has been travelling around the US to see patients with Charlie as her emotional support animal, told TMZ she tried to let him out of his carrier but was told not to by a flight attendant.The member of cabin crew allegedly refused, telling Courtney that they would have to turn the plane around if she didn’t comply.Courtney has alleged that Southwest staff...

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO