On her last day of class, Jessica Aviles stood outside the door of a clinical exam room. Aviles, who lives in New Hampshire, was about to perform a mock examination of a patient. She took a deep breath and got into character. She knocked on the door, entered and cheerily introduced herself. She set up a bedpan for the patient, took her weight and carefully moved the patient from her back to her side.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 3 DAYS AGO