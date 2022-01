By: KDKA-TV’s Shelley Bortz PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The pair of COVID-19 pills that we’ve been waiting for have finally made their way to the Pittsburgh area. But getting your hands on them could be harder than you think. Pfizer’s and Merck’s pills are intended for higher-risk people or people over the age of 65 who have tested positive for the virus. Both treatments require a prescription from a doctor and consist of a series of pills taken over five days. But right now, the pills are only available in seven pharmacies in Allegheny County. One is Asti’s Pharmacy in the South Hils,...

