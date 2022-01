First Republic Bank in San Francisco is on the hunt for its next chief executive after Hafize Gaye Erkan stepped down from her position as co-CEO. Erkan, who was named co-CEO last July, has resigned to pursue other opportunities, the $173 billion-asset company said Monday. Just last month, First Republic announced that founder, Chairman and co-CEO James Herbert was taking a medical leave of absence in connection with a coronary health issue.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO