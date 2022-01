FRAMINGHAM – Having worked directly with both candidates, either on the City Council or SIFOC, the clear choice for District 3 is Adam Steiner. Framingham is best served when there is a diversity of opinions. I have witnessed how Adam has effectively used his independent voice. He stands up to proposals when he believes they are not in the best interest of his district and Framingham.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO