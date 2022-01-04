ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OnePlus 10 Pro revealed in pieces: Launch in green and black

By Chris Burns
 5 days ago
There’ll be multiple variants of the OnePlus 10 Pro eventually, but for now, we have a few details on the first. The OnePlus 10 Pro was shown by OnePlus today with a first-wave launch date and place. The design for the device (in a couple of iterations) was also shared by the company just before the machine was ready for the market.

Image: OnePlus / OPPO

The OnePlus 10 Pro was revealed today in part – one of what’s sure to be a day-by-day reveal of the device. The details we’re allowed to share today include the imagery you’ll see above and below, release details for the China variant of the device, and some basics on what we can glean from said images.

Image: OnePlus / OPPO

There’ll be a black version of the OnePlus 10 Pro and a green version of the OnePlus 10 Pro. It’s highly likely the green version will be made in a more limited edition than the black version. It’s also highly likely that both devices will have the same set of cameras on their back.

Image: OnePlus / OPPO

As it was with the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, so too does the OnePlus 10 Pro have the Hasselblad branding on its back-facing camera array. Take a peek at our OnePlus 9 Pro Review to learn more about this device, complete with Hasselblad tech inside.

Image: OnePlus / OPPO

This new device retains a significant amount of the design language launched with the OnePlus 9, including the left-side volume rocker and the right-side power button and function switch. This new OnePlus 10 Pro’s camera array no longer sits on its own as an island on the back of the device, but wraps around the side, appearing more like a dock over a body of green or black water.

Image: OnePlus / OPPO

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a release date of January 11, 2022 at 2PM Hong Kong time. This device will be released in China, first. No price or global variant news has been made public at this time.

