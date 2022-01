WOOSTER -- Dover made it a perfect 3-for-3 for the week. T.C. Molk tallied 21 points and Ayden Hall had 13 as Dover rolled to a 59-28 win over Woodridge in the fourth game of the WQKT Steve Smith Classic at The College of Wooster Sunday night. It was the third game of the week...

DOVER, OH ・ 41 MINUTES AGO