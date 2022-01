Oh, the mystery plant. Odds are if you’re a plant parent you’ve come across a mystery plant at least once before. Maybe you found a plant at a grocery store or bodega and it wasn’t labeled and no one could tell you what it was. Maybe a friend moved away and gave you their collection of plants and some of them are plants you’ve never seen before. Perhaps you found it on the side of the road or were given a gift. No matter how the plant may have come to you, it’s always hard to know exactly what to do with a mystery plant.

GARDENING ・ 22 HOURS AGO