After his young sister Kim battled cancer for 10 years, Keanu Reeves donated 70% of his ‘The Matrix’ salary a whopping $31.5 million to leukemia research.

By Neha Tandon Sharma
luxurylaunches.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe K, in Keanu, stands for kindness. The internet’s boyfriend never skips an opportunity to do something worthy and bring a smile to people’s faces. Keanu Reeves donated a huge chunk of his earnings from the original “The Matrix” movie to cancer research. Reeves’ younger sister Kim was battling leukemia. She...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Leukemia#Blood Cancer#Sci Fi#New York Post#Ladies Home Journal
