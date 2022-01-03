ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charli XCX shares preview of her collaboration with Rina Sawayama

By Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharli XCX has shared a new snippet of her long-promised Rina Sawayama collab. Charli shared another sneak peak earlier this month; included in it was a text exchange between herself and Sawayama, wherein the latter boasted that “our voices work so...

NME

Rina Sawayama cancels her 2022 European tour due to COVID concerns

Rina Sawayama has cancelled her 2022 European headline tour due to COVID concerns. The Dirty Hit signee was due to perform sold-out shows in Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam and Berlin in March in support of her 2020 debut album, ‘SAWAYAMA’. She embarked on a delayed UK and Ireland tour last November.
PUBLIC HEALTH
musicconnection.com

Apple Music Launches NYE DJ Mixes From Charli XCX, Just Blaze and More

To ring in the new year, Apple Music has launched a series of 24 exclusive DJ mixes from a diverse array of artists including Charli XCX, PinkPantheress, DJ Drama, Illenuium, Just Blaze, and more. The mixes come to Apple Music from over 12 countries and span an array of musical styles, including dance, electronic, pop, hip-hop, Latin, and more.
MUSIC
officialcharts.com

Sigrid and Griff share collaboration snippet

Sigrid and Griff have posted a snippet of their upcoming collaboration online. Having teased the team-up last week, and saying that they were keen to work with each other, the two stars had posted a series of cryptic videos on socials and Griff has now officially confirmed the collaboration and shared a snippet of it in a new TikTok video.
MUSIC
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Alicia Keys Shocks Fans As She Smokes A Blunt On ‘Drink Champs’

Alicia Keys is the latest guest to make an appearance on the hit REVOLT series, Drink Champs, hosted by rapper N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. In an effort to loosen guests up and get them to spill the tea on a slew of burning questions, the hosts offer a buffet of liquor and marijuana. Much to the surprise of many, Keys actually indulged in the delectables. When the full video was released on Saturday (Dec. 11), fans were stunned to see the songbird—known for her holistic beauty rituals and zen lifestyle—partake in smoking a blunt that had never before been smoked on...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Cybill Shepherd, Barbra Streisand And Cher Remember Peter Bogdonavich

Cybill Sheperd, Barbra Streisand, Jeff Bridges and Cher – stars of the Peter Bogdonavich films The Last Picture Show, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask – remembered the late director today. “Having Peter Bogdonavich as my first acting teacher in my first film, The Last Picture Show, was a blessing of enormous proportion,” Shepherd said in a statement provided to Deadline. “There are simply no words to express my feelings over this deepest of losses. May Peter live long in all our memories.” In addition to The Last Picture Show (1971), Shepherd starred in Bogdonavich’s Daisy Miller (1974) and At Long Last Love (1975). Shepherd’s...
MOVIES
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Thinks Kanye West Looks 'Desperate' Going on Dates With Julia Fox

Kim Kardashian is on a romantic vacation with her Saturday Night Live sweetie, Pete Davidson, not having a care in the world. But don’t think she doesn’t have an opinion on her ex-husband Kanye West and his new girlfriend, Julia Fox. The SKIMS founder reportedly isn’t buying what West is selling because she thinks it’s just a “desperate attempt to make her jealous,” according to a U.S. Sun insider. No one can forget that just a short six weeks ago, the rapper was professing his love to Kardashian, saying he “needs to be back home” with his four children with Kim,...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Watch Remy Ma’s Debut On ABC’s ‘Queens’ As Lady Z

Warning: Multi-episode spoilers ahead  Last November while guest co-hosting on The Wendy Williams Show, Remy Ma revealed that she joined the cast of ABC’s Queens. Following a three-week hiatus, the rapper finally appeared in the highly-anticipated return episode, “Bars,” which aired on Tuesday (Jan. 4) night. The Bronx femcee plays Zadie a.k.a. Lady Z— “one of the coldest female emcees in Hip-Hop history” and a rival to Brandy’s character, Naomi/Xplicit Lyrics, who now works at the local grocery store after an assault involving her producer knocked her once-thriving career off its pedestal and resulted in her being blackballed. Episode 9 of the hit drama...
MUSIC
jackfmknoxville.com

Watch Toni Cornell’s “revisited” performance of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”

Toni Cornell has shared a new cover of the Leonard Cohen classic “Hallelujah.”. The rendition arrives nearly five years after Cornell first performed the song at 12 years old on ABC’s Good Morning America in 2017 as a tribute to her father, Chris Cornell, and Linkin Park‘s Chester Bennington, both of whom died earlier that year.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
PUBLIC HEALTH
940wfaw.com

Journey Singer Finds Out Why He Was Fired

Neal Schon revealed why short-lived Journey frontman Jeff Scott Soto was fired back in 2007. Soto, who sang lead for Yngwie Malmsteen and now tours with Trans-Siberian Orchestra, fronted Journey from 2006 to 2007 after vocal issues forced Steve Augeri off the road — and according to him, was never told why he lost the job. Soto had played with Schon in his side band Soul Sirkus prior to being tapped for the Journey gig.
MUSIC

