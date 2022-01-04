ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Dow Futures Rise 125 Pts; Optimism Rises Despite Record Covid Cases

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening marginally higher Tuesday, continuing the start of year rally based on faith in sustained growth and earnings momentum, looking through the short-term surge in Omicron Covid cases. At 7 AM ET (1200 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 125 points, or...

www.investing.com

Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge hits 211%, signaling stocks are hugely overvalued and a crash may be coming

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge climbed to 211% this week, sounding the alarm on US stocks and signaling a crash may be coming. The "Buffett indicator" takes the combined market capitalization of all actively traded US stocks, and divides it by the latest quarterly figure for gross domestic product. Investors use the metric to compare the stock market's valuation to the size of the economy.
STOCKS
Kokomo Perspective

Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Opened Higher After Fed Minutes

On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up by 20 points. This comes after continued momentum towards record highs seen across indices at the start of the year. However, investors are looking at tighter Federal Reserve policy and interest rate hikes around the corner. Tech stocks, in particular, are experiencing renewed pressure amid interest rate worries. As a result, the Nasdaq is down by 3.1% on Wednesday. Companies like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were down by over 4% yesterday.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
STOCKS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

More weakness in technology stocks leaves US indexes lower

Technology and health care companies helped pull stocks lower on Wall Street Thursday, driving the market indexes deeper into the red for the first week of the year. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% after wobbling between gains and losses for much of the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also gave up an early gain, shedding 0.5%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.1% a day after posting its biggest drop in nearly a year.
STOCKS
Reuters

S&P 500 ends choppy session nearly flat, a day after sell-off

NEW YORK Jan 6 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended a volatile session close to unchanged on Thursday, as technology shares fell but financials lent support a day after the market sold off on a hawkish slant in Federal Reserve minutes. The S&P 500 financials index (.SPSY)rose 1.6%, extending this...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Dips, Nasdaq Reverses Slightly Higher; Bond Yields Rise Again

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded lower in today's stock market while the Nasdaq composite reversed higher after falling 1% intraday. Financials and energy sectors are showing continued strength this week. Stock Market Today. Just after 12 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrials were trading down 0.3%. The Nasdaq composite...
STOCKS
Gephardt Daily

Dow falls 392 points as Fed signals more aggressive interest rate spike

Jan. 5 (UPI) — U.S. markets plummeted Wednesday after the Federal Reserve discussed plans to raise interest rates more aggressively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 392 points, or 1.07%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.84% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 3.34% as tech stocks were among the hardest hit.
STOCKS
Reuters

S&P 500, Nasdaq gain in choppy trading; cyclicals rise

Jan 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes swung between gains and losses on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting struck a hawkish note, buoying cyclical sectors, while technology shares were mixed after suffering big losses this week. Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors fell. Economy-sensitive energy...
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.07%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the Technology, Consumer Goods and Consumer Services sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.07%, while the S&P 500 index lost 1.94%, and the NASDAQ Composite index declined 3.34%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data

U.S. stock futures traded mixed in early pre-market trade after the Nasdaq dipped more than 500 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA), Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) and Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ). The Challenger job-cut report for December...
STOCKS
WTAJ

US stocks slump after minutes from Fed meeting rattle market

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday after the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting of policymakers signaled increasing concerns about inflation. The S&P 500 was down 1.3% as of 3:03 p.m. Eastern. Technology companies accounted for much of the decline in the benchmark index, which had been down about 0.4% […]
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. Stock Futures Higher after Wall Street Extends Declines

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were pointing higher in early APAC deals on Friday after major benchmark indices extended losses on during Thursday’s session, with big tech stocks continuing their decline as investors rotated out of high valuation names after Fed minutes earlier in the week showed that the central bank is ready to remove its economic support and hike rates sooner than expected.
STOCKS

