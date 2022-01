THE WOODLANDS, TX -- How much speed do you need? It’s not always easy to figure out what Internet speed your household needs—especially as you upgrade or add to the devices your household uses. With each device, home automation tool, or entertainment gadget you buy, you are customizing your Internet experience. That’s why no two Internet users are the same. The way your household uses your Internet connection will be different from how your neighbors use theirs. So how do you know what kind of plan you need and how much you should be paying each month to stay connected? Here are a few things to consider to figure that out.

INTERNET ・ 8 DAYS AGO