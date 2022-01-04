Technology Shaping the National Health Service of the UK

Scientists are warning that it is too early for the country to start “living with Covid”, after cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi suggested that the UK could lead the world in moving from a pandemic to endemic phase of the disease.The former vaccines minister said he would like to see isolation after a positive test reduced from seven to five days to help tackle staffing shortages in the NHS, schools and other critical services.But he denied that the government is imminently planning to end the provision of free Covid testing except for people with symptoms and those in high-risk settings...

