Energy Industry

Improvement in Singapore's Oil Sector

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingapore saw an increase in oil prices on Monday as the market kicked off with a great start...

industryglobalnews24.com

China’s Bitcoin ban : a correct plunge

When China’s majority provinces banned bitcoin last year, wondered that the bitcoin industry would never recover. This ban served to both the fight for survival and the resilience along with the entrepreneurial spirit of the trade miners who keep blockchain turning and growing. Despite china announcing t....
ECONOMY
AFP

Oil prices jump over Kazakhstan unrest, while uranium less affected

Unrest in OPEC+ member Kazakhstan has pushed up oil prices as investors fear supply interruptions, but the uranium market appears less affected despite the Central Asian country being the world's second largest producer. "Riots obviously can stop production and exports," said Bjarne Schieldrop, an analyst at Swedish bank SEB. Over the week, crude prices gained about five percent and on Friday Brent exceeded $83 per barrel, "putting it at its highest level since the price slide triggered by the first appearance of the Omicron variant in late November," said Carsten Fritsch, commodities analyst at Commerzbank. Protests spread across the country of 19 million this week in outrage over a New Year increase in prices for liquid petroleum gas (LPG), which many use to fuel cars.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Stocks mostly fall after US hiring disappoints

Stocks mostly fell Friday on both sides of the Atlantic after data showed that the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected last month and eurozone inflation hit a record high. London's FTSE 100 index bucked the trend, ending the day 0.5 percent higher, but Paris and Frankfurt slid. On Wall Street, the Dow treaded water, but both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined to conclude a down week for US stocks. Asia faced a mixed trading session after another round of losses on Wall Street on Thursday as investors continued to mull signals by the US Federal Reserve that it was ready to tighten monetary policy more quickly to combat spiking inflation.
STOCKS
rigzone.com

Shale Titan Ready to Pump More Oil If Market Wants It

The company has yet to resume pre-pandemic levels of production. EOG Resources Inc., one of the biggest U.S. shale oil producers, is ready to ramp up output as soon as this summer if the market demands it. The company has yet to resume pre-pandemic levels of production, but that could...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
industryglobalnews24.com

Thailand to Become a Regional Hub Despite Inflation

Thailand has all the potential to become a regional hub for various fields regardless of the threats posed by hyperinflation to the country’s economic growth. Thailand fears hyperinflation in 2022 due to several factors including the tensions between China and the United States, the global crisis surrounding food and energy, the uncertainty looming around cryptocurrency and its future, and the massive injections of capital into....
BUSINESS
industryglobalnews24.com

Qatar’s Increased Revenue from Oil and Gas

Qatar is one of the largest exporters of LNG in the world. The country has planned to increase its public spending from the revenue gained from these exports. The shortage of oil and gas supply and economic recovery around the world has led to the oil prices reaching new heights. Qatar like all other energy exporters is set to reap benefits from this scenario.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Singapore's first SPACs to list in city-state this month -sources

SINGAPORE, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Two Singapore special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) have opened their books for initial public offerings (IPOs) and are set to list in the city-state later this month, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday. The IPOs, by Vertex Technology Acquisition Corp (VTAC) and...
WORLD
industryglobalnews24.com

Jan Holm Drilling Company Switches from Oil and Gas to Nuclear Power

The chief of Maersk Drilling, Jan Holm in Singapore has announced to switch to nuclear power barges from the traditional offshore oil and gas by joining hands with Seaborg Technologies, a Danish company that will deal with Jan Holm’s activities in Southeast Asia. Seaborg has planned to develop a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Gas gap in Europe drives U.S. LNG exports to record high

HOUSTON/LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Sky-high European demand drove U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to a record in December, Refinitiv data showed, with winter supply worries set to sustain orders for the fuel. About half of the record U.S. LNG volumes shipped last month went to Europe, up from...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Analyst Releases Latest Multi-Year Oil Price Forecast

Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research now sees the average price of Brent hitting $72 per barrel this year. Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has released its latest multi-year oil price forecast, which stretches to 2026. According to its latest projections, the company now sees the average...
TRAFFIC
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Water Electrolysis Machine Market was worth USD 6554.06 Mn in 2020

The process of splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using electrical energy is known as water electrolysis. Water electrolysis machines have become popular in a wide range of industries, including the food industry, metallurgy, and power plants, among others. Furthermore, the components of water, such as hydrogen and oxygen, have several uses. For instance, electrolysis produces hydrogen, which is a clean, sustainable, and efficient fuel. Water electrolysis machines are used to yield pure hydrogen and oxygen gases. Water electrolysis machines have grown in popularity over the last few decades, and this trend is expected to continue in the future thereby contributing towards the growth of global water electrolysis machine market.
MARKETS
industryglobalnews24.com

NPCC Wins 2.2 billion Dollar Contract with Saudi Aramco

Saudi Aramco, an Oil and Gas giant in Saudi Arabia has partnered with the National Petroleum Construction Company of the United Arab Emirates for an offshore project in Saudi Arabia. The contract is worth 2.2 billion dollars and includes two packages for the Zuluf field. On Monday, the National Marine...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

China’s December Services Sector Growth Quickens

Investing.com – China’s services sector activities grew faster in December thanks to rising demand and easing inflation. However, ongoing, small-scale COVID-19 outbreaks throughout the country weighed on the market. China Caixin services purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which focuses on small companies in coastal regions, rose to 53.1 in...
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Private sector employment improved by 807,000 jobs in December

According to the monthly ADP National Employment Report for December, private sector employment increased by 807,000 jobs from November to December. The report is a monthly measure derived from actual, anonymous payroll data of client companies served by ADP, a capital management solutions company. The report, derived from ADP's actual data of those who are on a company's payroll, measures the change in total nonfarm private employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis. The report measures almost 26 million workers in the U.S.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Exxon makes two new oil discoveries off Guyana coast

Jan 5 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil Corp (XOM.N), the largest U.S. oil producer, said on Wednesday it had made two new discoveries in the Stabroek Block off Guyana's coast, one of its top bets for production growth this decade. Guyana has been the scene of the world's biggest offshore discoveries in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

