ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Congo central bank expects to cut main rate to 7.5% in 2022

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

KINSHASA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo's central bank said it expected to cut its main interest rate in 2022 from 8.5% to 7.5% following a period of macroeconomic stability.

The bank said in a statement shared with Reuters on Tuesday that the economy recovered strongly from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, growing by an estimated 5.7%.

It said growth is projected to rise to 6.1% in 2022.

The bank cut the interest rate three times last year, from 18.5% to 8.5%.

The head of the International Monetary Fund last month called Congo a rare bright spot in Africa's economic performance, owing to high commodity prices and government reforms that have improved public finances. read more

Congo is Africa's top producer of copper and the world's leading miner of the battery metal cobalt. Prices for both metals have risen significantly over the past year.

Even so, Congo remains one of the world's poorest and least developed countries, held back by conflict, corruption and a legacy of poor governance.

The central bank said inflation was estimated at 5.1% in 2021 and was projected to remain around 5% in 2022.

Reporting by Hereward Holland; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Forint leads FX gains after latest central bank rate increase

BUDAPEST, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint firmed 0.5% versus the euro early on Thursday, leading gains among central European currencies, after the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) raised its one-week deposit rate by another 20 basis points to 4%. At 0845 GMT, the forint traded at 368.6 per euro,...
CURRENCIES
moneyweek.com

Central banks fall far behind the curve on inflation

“Surprise, surprise!”, says Ipek Ozkardeskaya of Swissquote. Last month the Bank of England failed to raise interest rates despite market bets that it would. This month it has pulled the reverse trick, becoming the first big central bank to raise the cost of borrowing. The 0.15 percentage point rise to 0.25% came despite market bets that Omicron-related uncertainty would cause the Bank to keep policy steady. With inflation at an annual rate of 5.1% and predicted to hit 6% next April, the Bank decided it didn’t have the luxury of waiting for more clarity about Omicron.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Central bank gold holdings -IMF data

Dec 31 (Reuters) - The following is a table of central bank gold holdings as of Dec. 31, according to data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF):. All figures are in tonnes. Bengaluru Commodities Desk. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
MARKETS
kdal610.com

China central bank issues first loans to back financing for emissions cuts

BEIJING (Reuters) -China has issued the first 85.5 billion yuan ($13.4 billion) batch of low-cost loans to financial institutions to promote green projects and corporate efforts to cut carbon emissions, the central bank said on Thursday. Under the carbon emission reduction facility (CERF), the first of its kind to be...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Inflation#Congo Central Bank#Kinshasa
b975.com

China central bank to roll out low-cost loans for carbon emission cuts by year-end

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s central bank is expected to issue first batch of low-cost loans targeted at carbon emission reduction to financial institutions by year-end, state-owned Xinhua reported on Tuesday, citing an interview with central bank governor Yi Gang. The average interest rate of corporate loans is at...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Mexico central bank plans to launch CBDC by 2024

The Bank of Mexico, Banxico, aims to introduce a central bank digital currency by 2024, the Mexican government wrote in a tweet on Wednesday evening. "The @Banxico reports that by 2024 it will have its own digital currency in circulation, considering these new technologies and the next-generation payment infrastructure are extremely important as options of great value to advance financial inclusion," the tweet says, according to Google translate.
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

Polish central bank hikes rates, signals more to come

WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland’s central bank raised interest rates on Tuesday and suggested further tightening was on the horizon as the country grapples with the fastest price growth in over two decades. The National Bank of Poland raised the main rate by 50 basis points to 2.25%, delivering the fourth...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
World Bank
Reuters

S.Africa telco MTN sides with regulator in spectrum auction rift

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 7 (Reuters) - South Africa's MTN Group (MTNJ.J) said on Friday it has opposed a court application by rival Telkom SA (TKGJ.J) seeking to halt a spectrum auction, in bid to prevent further delays to a process that has been stuck in a bureaucratic and legislative maze for years.
ECONOMY
Reuters

England's COVID R number estimate rises to 1.2 to 1.5

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The estimated range of England’s COVID-19 reproduction “R” number has risen to between 1.2 and 1.5, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday, as daily cases hit record highs. An R number between 1.2 and 1.5 means that for every 10...
PUBLIC HEALTH
actionforex.com

Pressure Mounts on Central Banks

Stock markets are back in the red on the final day of the week as investors continue to fret about the prospect of higher interest rates this year. Whether this is just an exhaustion of the omicron relief trade, a case of January blues that will quickly be forgotten once earnings season gets underway next week, or something more significant will only become clear later this month.
BUSINESS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Ethiopia says its army will not advance further into Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government has announced that its forces will not advance deeper into the Tigray region. Ethiopian forces have been ordered to maintain the areas they have won back from the Tigray People's Liberation Force, but not to go further into the Tigray region, the Government Communication Service head, Legesse Tulu, said Thursday.
POLITICS
pymnts

Bahamas Central Bank Looks to Phase Out Checks

The days of paying for things by check in the Bahamas could be coming to an end. The country’s central bank on Tuesday (Dec. 28) said in a press release it had begun consulting with banks, credit unions and other payment providers on a strategy to “eliminate all use of domestic cheques by the end of 2024.”
WORLD
Washington Post

Why Big Central Banks Are Becoming Climate Warriors

The world’s largest central banks have been joining the fight against climate change, figuring that they can’t ignore the mounting risks of doing nothing. Melting glaciers may be a huge leap from monetary policy, but policy makers say they must respond to threats that have the potential to disrupt the global economy. While the warnings from these powerful regulators echo what scientists and protesters have been saying for years, their voices can’t be ignored in corporate boardrooms.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Latam FX rises on weak U.S. payrolls, Chile's peso outperforms

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose on Friday as weak U.S. payrolls data undermined hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve, while Chile's peso outpaced its peers on strong copper exports data even as inflation surged. The Chilean peso rose 0.8%, hitting a one-month high as data showed...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

268K+
Followers
263K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy