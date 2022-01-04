Watch Government Push Child Vaccinations On Children!

Pop quiz: Is President Biden’s COVID vaccine requirement for most businesses on or off?. If you’re not sure, don’t worry—your boss probably doesn’t know, either. In September, Biden announced a new federal rule that would require all companies with 100 employees or more to assure their workers are either vaccinated or get regular COVID testing. There were a few exceptions, but the rule was likely to cover about 80 million private-sector workers. Separate rules required vaccination, with no testing option, for federal contractors, health care workers at facilities that receive federal funding, federal employees and U.S. military service members.

