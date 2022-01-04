ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Government Push Child Vaccinations On Children!

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Lee Savio Beers, President of the American Academy of Pediatrics, answers questions about the COVID-19...

AOL Corp

The vaccine mandate mess will probably get messier

Pop quiz: Is President Biden’s COVID vaccine requirement for most businesses on or off?. If you’re not sure, don’t worry—your boss probably doesn’t know, either. In September, Biden announced a new federal rule that would require all companies with 100 employees or more to assure their workers are either vaccinated or get regular COVID testing. There were a few exceptions, but the rule was likely to cover about 80 million private-sector workers. Separate rules required vaccination, with no testing option, for federal contractors, health care workers at facilities that receive federal funding, federal employees and U.S. military service members.
Gazette

German civic leaders call for stronger push on vaccination

BERLIN (Reuters) -German towns have appealed to authorities for less "flying by the seat of your pants" and more "forward-thinking," as the country looks likely to miss its vaccination target for January. Local leaders have described the vaccine rollout as chaotic, complaining of a lack of communication about when and...
wskg.org

Schumer pushes federal government to prioritize New York for COVID pill distribution

WSHU — Before the New Year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for two new pills to fight the effects of COVID-19: Paxlovid by Pfizer and Molnupiravir by Merck. New York Senator Chuck Schumer wants the federal government to prioritize sending the medication to the state after it set a record number of coronavirus cases entering 2022.
KevinMD.com

Why patients refuse the COVID-19 vaccination

The U.S. is progressively falling behind other countries when rated on the percent of the population that is vaccinated against COVID-19. I ask all my patients if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and estimate that 80 percent are vaccinated. The unvaccinated can be unscientifically categorized into three groups, highlighting three real but anonymous patients.
Daily Mail

Child COVID admissions to NY hospitals rise FIVE-FOLD as Gov Kathy Hochul urges parents to vaccinate children between the ages of 5-11New York

The number of New Yorkers hospitalized with COVID ballooned over Christmas, with more than 5,500 people spending their holidays inside one of New York's many hospital facilities - the largest increase since February. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Monday that statewide hospitalizations stand at 5,526 - the highest total since...
foodcontessa.com

Check When Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive A $1,400 Payment In 2022!

Retirees all around the United States are feeling the pinch as a result of rising prices. The rise in COVID-19 cases has made things worse. After three rounds of stimulus funds, the federal government decided to end them. A new round of stimulus checks is being forced upon Congress by...
CNET

COVID vaccine mandate news: Vaccination requirements to start next week

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate is scheduled to start Jan. 10. It will require businesses with 100 or more employees to either get fully vaccinated or provide negative COVID-19 test results weekly, though there is a grace period to allow for compliance. The regulations will cover roughly 84 million workers, according to the administration. However, the vaccine requirement could be blocked again, pending the Supreme Court decision on Friday.
Curry Coastal Pilot

Members of congress push U.S. to help vaccinate the world

Last week, Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), U.S. Senator Edward J. Markey (D-MA), U.S. Senator Tina Smith (D-MN), and Representatives Tom Malinowski (D-NJ-07), Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL-08), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA-07), and Jake Auchincloss (D-MA-04) are leading a congressional effort urgently requesting supplemental funding be included in the Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations bill expected to be negotiated early in the new year to support American-led efforts to vaccinate the world.
Cosmopolitan

Fully vaccinated people who catch COVID have 'super immunity'

With Omicron quickly taking over from Delta as the dominant variant here in the UK, and over 89 thousand new cases reported yesterday alone, many of us are becoming increasingly (and understandably) concerned. But, it seems there's a small silver lining amidst all the bad news, with a new study indicating that fully vaccinated people who catch COVID-19 might have "super immunity".
Daily Mail

Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have called Joe Manchin and urged him to back killing the filibuster so the Democrats can pass voting rights legislation, report claims

Sen. Joe Manchin is taking heat from all sides as he resists eliminating the last stalwart against the Democratic agenda, the filibuster, including some of the biggest names in America. Manchin has told colleagues his phone has been lighting up with calls in recent days, including from former presidents Barack...
DesignerzCentral

Unverified Report Claims Kamala Harris’ Marriage Allegedly In ‘Crisis’ With Husband Sleeping In ‘Separate Bedrooms’

Is Vice President Kamala Harris’ marriage in “crisis”? A tabloid recently claimed Harris’ relationship with her husband, Doug Emhoff, is under new scrutiny from friends of the couple who believe they’re seeing cracks in their relationship in private. Gossip Cop investigates the latest rumor about President Joe Biden’s vice president.
