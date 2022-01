Tenant farmers could be hit by a new rewilding scheme that may encourage landowners to take their land back, a union has warned. The National Farmers Union raised concerns new financial incentives to change how land is used and restore habitats could threaten this group. “We’re hearing that some landlords are saying they don’t need tenants and they are going to be putting the land into nature recovery,” Tom Bradshaw, the group’s vice-president, was reported as saying by Farmers Weekly. “Where does that leave the tenants? If we lose tenants, it would be incredibly short-sighted.”He also told Sky News the...

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO