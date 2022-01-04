Help us pick!

There are only a few hours left in 2021, but you still have time to make a tax-deductible donation to the American Philosophical Association before ringing in the New Year. Help the APA continue its important work. Make a tax-deductible donation today. We particularly appreciate donations to our general fund, which can be directed to wherever the need is greatest, making them especially helpful in achieving our most ambitious goals for the year ahead. We also welcome donations to the APA Meeting Assistance Fund or one of our donor funds supporting diversity and inclusiveness, teaching, public philosophy, prizes, and more.
