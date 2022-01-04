Help us pick!

I heard a wonderful story in the name of Rabbi Elimelech Biderman and I must share it with you. He was speaking of what we say in the daily Shemona Esrei prayer: “We thank You for… Your miracles that are with us every day and for Your wonders and the good that He does for us every moment… that are with us at every hour, evening, morning and afternoon.” He said that sometimes the miracles and wonders are obvious, and sometimes they are concealed or hidden. But whether or not we are aware of them, the wonders are a constant part of every aspect of our lives – even when things look dark and difficult.

RELIGION ・ 12 HOURS AGO