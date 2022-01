The BMW M4 - and its sedan sibling, the M3 - remains a polarizing car to look at. Even though it's been out for some time, many still have not warmed to the extreme styling, and some tuners are finally doing something about it with a more traditional redesign of the front end. On the other end of the scale, we have those who are besotted with the new look, and if you're among those who have embraced it, you may take a liking to the available M Performance parts. There are loads of these on offer, and the car you see below is wearing pretty much all of them.

