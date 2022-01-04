ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge

By apanian@leadertimes.com
leadertimes.com
 3 days ago

(AP) — Mask requirements are returning in some school districts that had dropped...

www.leadertimes.com

Daily Mail

Schools 'may be forced to close': Classrooms could return to remote learning next month amid rising Covid cases, unions warn

Unions have warned that whole schools could return to remote learning in January despite Boris Johnson vowing to keep them open. The Prime Minister has told Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi that he is ‘absolutely determined’ to have children back in class and that keeping schools open is the ‘number one priority’, it was reported yesterday.
Daily Mail

School districts across the US are returning to remote learning due to staffing shortages and surge of COVID as cases of Omicron variant doubles in just 24 hours

School districts across the nation are returning to remote learning due to staffing shortages and a surge of COVID as cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant has doubled in just 24 hours ahead of the holiday break, according to reports. On Friday, Prince George's County in Maryland became the...
AOL Corp

Schools, classrooms close doors again in latest Covid surge

As schools brace for the rapid rise in omicron cases amid delta’s continued onslaught and the onset of flu season, some are closing their doors once again and moving back to online learning ahead of the holiday break. Prince George’s County in Maryland on Friday became the first major...
WRGB

Fact Check Team: Should schools return to remote learning?

WASHINGTON (TND) — America is seeing about 268,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day as omicron rages through the country. Now, some schools are making plans for remote learning until the virus is under control. The National Desk’s Fact Check Team has been researching districts nationwide and the impact...
The Times

Schools asked to halt extracurricular activities as Omicron surges

Health advisory recommends pausing practices or reinstating masks; warns of 'serious threat' to in-person learningAs Oregon's education and health agencies warn that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 may have crippling impacts on schools, the agencies recommended the pause of extracurricular activities. In a joint school health advisory Monday, Jan. 3, the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority called the need for layered mitigation strategies like vaccinations, boosters, frequent hand washing, masks and distancing at schools "more critical now than at any other time during this pandemic." The state agencies are asking schools to either pause extracurricular activities...
Boston Herald

Editorial: Schools don’t need to close to contain COVID

As the seemingly (but not-for-certain) less severe omicron variant elbows out delta and political leaders across America try to stave off fresh hospitalizations and deaths, one sound we aren’t hearing is a clamor for schools to close and give way to remote learning after the Christmas vacation. Hopefully, we...
abc12.com

Michigan schools urged to push masks, vaccine, testing as COVID-19 cases surge

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - State health officials are urging schools across Michigan to recommend vaccines, masks and testing when they return from the holiday break. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Education sent a joint letter to public school superintendents urging them to continue policies that prevent the spread of COVID-19.
wmay.com

State’s largest school district considers some remote classes after break

(The Center Square) – Families in Illinois’ largest school district may have to prepare for more remote learning after the holiday break. The Chicago Public School district’s 330,000 students are scheduled to return to class on Jan. 3 as coronavirus cases rise in the city and the rest of the country. More than 1,300 students and nearly 800 adults reported positive COVID tests the week before Christmas, nearly tripling the previous week’s totals.
kjzz.org

Teachers brace for another pandemic crunch as kids return to school

Kids across Arizona are back in school after winter break this week, even as the omicron variant has led to increased case numbers and hospitalizations in Arizona and across the country. And different schools are managing it in different ways. From mask requirements to virtual learning, consensus is hard to...
