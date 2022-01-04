ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Hong Kong news site to shut; pro-Beijing lawmakers sworn in

HONG KONG (AP) — A group of lawmakers loyal to China’s Communist Party...

Axios

Taiwan loses another ally to China

The Biden administration denounced Nicaragua on Thursday night for switching diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China. Why it matters: China's government has for the past several years been chipping away at Taiwan's legitimacy on the world stage and attempted to further isolate Taipei by pressuring companies and other countries to stop treating the self-governing island as a sovereign nation.
FOREIGN POLICY
Bangor Daily News

China: No More Mr. Nice Guy

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. More than 200 Hong Kong police raided and shut down one of the last pro-democracy news websites in Hong Kong on Wednesday, in the...
CHINA
Business Insider

The real risk posed by China's 'carrier-killer' missiles

China's anti-ship ballistic missiles have caused concern among US military officials. Chinese anti-ship weapons are a threat to US warships, and their use would escalate any conflict. Those weapons are an important part of China's arsenal, but their impact is more incremental than revolutionary. Could China's missiles really sink a...
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Communist nation next door to US is a natural ally for China

China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
FOREIGN POLICY
Country
China
albuquerqueexpress.com

What Will Taiwan Do If China Invades

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - Military flyovers from China and tough talk in Washington have made a possible conflict over Taiwan feel more real over the past month. That is true for Chen Yi-guang, a retired finance professional. The Taipei dweller and his family have casually deliberated overstocking on food and...
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

China gained a new friend in world, says Wang Yi after Nicaragua cuts its diplomatic ties with Taiwan

Beijing [China], December 30 (ANI): After Nicaragua has snapped its diplomatic ties with Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday said that Beijing has "gained a new friend in the world," adding that this proves "one-China principle is a universally recognized principle."In an interview with Xinhua News Agency, the Foreign Minister said that recently, Nicaragua resumed diplomatic relations with China and returned to the right track of the one-China principle.
CHINA
realcleardefense.com

China Pushing U.S. and Japan to Deepen Military Cooperation

The two allies are staging joint exercises to prepare for regional conflict that could spill over from Chinese aggression. HACHINOHE, Japan—It was the kind of exercise the U.S. or Japan would typically tackle by itself. On this December morning, the two countries’ soldiers were in a camouflaged tent together, practicing using the planes of one and the missile launchers of another to attack an imaginary ship of an unnamed country that might have been China.
MILITARY
AFP

China says US and Russia must reduce stockpiles after nuclear statement

China said on Tuesday it will continue to "modernise" its nuclear arsenal and called on the United States and Russia to reduce their own stockpiles a day after global powers pledged to prevent such weapons from spreading. On Tuesday, China defended its nuclear weapons policy and said Russia and the United States -- by far the world's largest nuclear powers -- should make the first move on disarmament. 
POLITICS
protocol.com

China’s top influencer was fined $210 million and erased online

China’s top ecommerce influencer Huang Wei, commonly known as Viya, was fined 1.341 billion RMB ($210 million) for tax evasion, the local taxation authority said Monday, and her social media accounts, which have more than 120 million followers combined, have been taken down. For more coverage of the people,...
CHINA
atlantanews.net

It's not China that's playing divide & rule against the West

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that China is seeking to play a ?divide and rule? game against western nations. But he seems to miss the point, as it is not Beijing that does this. "We've been competing and China has been from time to time very cleverly playing...
POLITICS

