Hong Kong news site to shut; pro-Beijing lawmakers sworn in

Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned on Thursday that the United States would “pay an unbearable price” for its actions toward Taiwan’s self-rule. Human rights, trade, and technological competition have become major flashpoints in China-US relations in the last few years. Chinese officials have stated that they will...
The Biden administration denounced Nicaragua on Thursday night for switching diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China. Why it matters: China's government has for the past several years been chipping away at Taiwan's legitimacy on the world stage and attempted to further isolate Taipei by pressuring companies and other countries to stop treating the self-governing island as a sovereign nation.
The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. More than 200 Hong Kong police raided and shut down one of the last pro-democracy news websites in Hong Kong on Wednesday, in the...
China's anti-ship ballistic missiles have caused concern among US military officials. Chinese anti-ship weapons are a threat to US warships, and their use would escalate any conflict. Those weapons are an important part of China's arsenal, but their impact is more incremental than revolutionary. Could China's missiles really sink a...
China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe warned China that an invasion of Taiwan would incur incalculable costs as the senior Japanese politician and U.S. officials spoke up for the island democracy’s autonomy.
The Chinese government has accused retailing giant Walmart of "stupidity" after its subsidiary Sam's Club allegedly pulled products sourced from Xinjiang – a response that could become more likely as U.S. companies respond to reports of forced labor in the region. "To take down all products from a region...
China will send police officers to the Solomon Islands to help train its police force, the Pacific island nation says, after rioting last month sparked by the country’s 2019 switch of diplomatic relations to Beijing from Taiwan. The unrest, in which dozens of buildings were burnt down, arose after...
China was furious with Lithuania after it let Taiwan open a de facto embassy in its capital. Beijing appeared to punish Lithuania by blocking 20,000 bottles of its rum from entering China. Taiwan bought the entire shipment instead, a report said, and the government published recipes on how to cook...
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - Military flyovers from China and tough talk in Washington have made a possible conflict over Taiwan feel more real over the past month. That is true for Chen Yi-guang, a retired finance professional. The Taipei dweller and his family have casually deliberated overstocking on food and...
Beijing [China], December 30 (ANI): After Nicaragua has snapped its diplomatic ties with Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday said that Beijing has "gained a new friend in the world," adding that this proves "one-China principle is a universally recognized principle."In an interview with Xinhua News Agency, the Foreign Minister said that recently, Nicaragua resumed diplomatic relations with China and returned to the right track of the one-China principle.
Chinese state media threatened on Thursday that China will attack U.S. troops who attempt to defend Taiwan if China starts war with the island nation. The U.S. has said that China is readying for an attack on Taiwan. China’s Global Times wrote, “It is credible that the PLA will heavily...
The two allies are staging joint exercises to prepare for regional conflict that could spill over from Chinese aggression. HACHINOHE, Japan—It was the kind of exercise the U.S. or Japan would typically tackle by itself. On this December morning, the two countries’ soldiers were in a camouflaged tent together, practicing using the planes of one and the missile launchers of another to attack an imaginary ship of an unnamed country that might have been China.
China said on Tuesday it will continue to "modernise" its nuclear arsenal and called on the United States and Russia to reduce their own stockpiles a day after global powers pledged to prevent such weapons from spreading. On Tuesday, China defended its nuclear weapons policy and said Russia and the United States -- by far the world's largest nuclear powers -- should make the first move on disarmament.
China’s top ecommerce influencer Huang Wei, commonly known as Viya, was fined 1.341 billion RMB ($210 million) for tax evasion, the local taxation authority said Monday, and her social media accounts, which have more than 120 million followers combined, have been taken down. For more coverage of the people,...
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that China is seeking to play a ?divide and rule? game against western nations. But he seems to miss the point, as it is not Beijing that does this. "We've been competing and China has been from time to time very cleverly playing...
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Beijing's retaliatory actions against the opening of a Taiwanese de facto embassy in Lithuania has prompted Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda to say on Tuesday that allowing the representative office under the name "Taiwanese" was a mistake. The country has faced pressure and punitive actions from China...
