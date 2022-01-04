Hong Kong news site to shut; pro-Beijing lawmakers sworn in

The two allies are staging joint exercises to prepare for regional conflict that could spill over from Chinese aggression. HACHINOHE, Japan—It was the kind of exercise the U.S. or Japan would typically tackle by itself. On this December morning, the two countries’ soldiers were in a camouflaged tent together, practicing using the planes of one and the missile launchers of another to attack an imaginary ship of an unnamed country that might have been China.

MILITARY ・ 4 DAYS AGO